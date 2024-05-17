Lenexa elementary school names garden after 9-year-old boy killed in DUI crash

LENEXA, Kan. – There’s a new addition to a Lenexa elementary school in honor of a third-grade student who died five months ago.

The Nolan Davidson Memorial Garden officially opened Thursday at Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in honor of Nolan Davidson, who would have turned 10 years old the very same day it opened.

Davidson died on December 7 after spending nearly a week at Children’s Mercy following a crash involving an accused drunk driver in Shawnee, Kansas.

The then 9-year-old suffered face and skull fractures along with brain swelling. He was placed in a medically induced coma as doctors waited for the brain swelling to subside; he ultimately died.

The man who hit him is now charged with second-degree murder amongst other criminal charges.

“We really want to make sure Nolan’s name stays at the school and isn’t forgotten, and it’s not going to be forgotten,” said Principal Michael Orr during Thursday’s dedication ceremony, which saw at least 100 people attend.

Most of the attendees wore shirts that read Nolan Strong, while blue ribbons and balloons were placed around the school’s west side.

Nolan’s father, Aaron Davidson, attended with his wife and daughter. He was in the car with his son the night of December 1 when they were hit going to a basketball game.

He said the garden is just one example of the things the community has done for his family.

“It’s a place where we can come and be at peace and just hang out and feel like we’re in his presence,” Aaron said. “I came by last night to take a sneak peek to prepare myself for today, and it’s a good thing I did because I lost it.”

A $25,000 grant from Sprouts last summer made the space possible.

Orr received a notification from the grocery chain in June saying they were a finalist for a grant to help build a community garden. On July 20, the school was one of two dozen awarded the grant money.

A month later the planning and design phase began, with Nolan said to be very excited for the garden’s grand opening.

Meanwhile, the Shawnee Mission School District contributed an extra $15,000 to create the signage and paved walkway.

After Nolan’s death, the school met with his parents to discuss how to memorialize him. When Orr pitched the garden to the Davidsons in February, they were on board.

“When people leave and move on and new people come on, sometimes you forget those things. This is something with your name on the side of the building you’re never going to be forgotten no matter who’s here,” Orr said.

“They went above and beyond our expectations and it’s going to be a special thing for us for a long time,” Davidson added.

At the end of the ceremony, one of Nolan’s best friends read a special passage that carries a lot of meaning to the Davidson family, something Nolan’s dad told him every day before he went to work.

“Always remember to be good, be nice, work hard, and be humble.”

