OGDEN TWP. — Early Saturday, three Lenawee County sheriff's deputies were involved in shooting a man who is suspected of shooting at a home in Ohio.

The 53-year-old man, who is expected to recover from his wounds, appeared to point a handgun at the deputies as he exited the back door of his home in the 13000 block of Neuroth Highway in Ogden Township seconds after threatening to shoot one of the deputies, a news release from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies "gave loud verbal commands as they retreated and fired at the suspect to stop the threat. Deputies immediately administered life-saving treatment to the suspect who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is expected to recover."

The incident happened at about 1:25 a.m. Saturday, the release said. The Lenawee County 911 Dispatch Center received a call from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office requesting help in locating a suspect in the shooting of a home in Fulton County and who was believed to be highly intoxicated and in possession of a handgun, the release said. Lenawee County sheriff’s deputies responded to the address on Neuroth Highway, and as they approached the house they saw the suspect inside his residence. The deputies identified themselves and requested the suspect come out through the front door. The suspect refused and verbally threatened to shoot a deputy before exiting the back door seconds later, armed with a handgun.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

The three deputies were not injured, the release said. They have been placed on administrative leave according to sheriff's office policy. The sheriff's office has asked the Michigan State Police to investigate the shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee County sheriff's deputies shoot man sought in Ohio shooting