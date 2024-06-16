Lenawee Community Foundation: Lenawee Cares supporters give back in a big way

Thank you to all Lenawee Cares Campaign donors, volunteers, and nonprofit organizations. Your hard work, generosity and humanity continue to shine within our community impacting tangible change. Our community is better off because of you!

Lenawee Cares facilitates workplace donation campaigns to raise over $440,000 for local nonprofit organizations through direct designations and grants within our community. Over the past 12 months, Lenawee County employers have come together with Lenawee Cares to donate funds themselves as well as encourage their employees to pledge monies. Individual donors, including Pillar Club members also contributed greatly to this campaign.

Because of the support of each generous community member who pledged donations, grant funds are provided to over 35 local nonprofits, with 85 agencies receiving designations. This funding is used for programs that address basic need fulfilment, adult literacy, domestic violence support, needs, adults with special needs, and family support programs.

Grants were awarded to:

Adrian Community Preschool.

Associated Charities of Lenawee County.

Blissfield Area Ministerial Association.

Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee.

Catherine Cobb Safe House.

Catholic Charities of Jackson, Lenawee, Hillsdale.

Child Care Network.

City of Refuge Ministries International.

Clinton Township Public Library.

Clinton United Church of Christ.

Community Action Agency.

The Daily Bread.

God's Helping Hands — Tipton.

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan.

Habitat of Humanity of Lenawee.

HOPE Community Center.

Hospice of Lenawee.

Housing Help of Lenawee.

Hudson First United Methodist.

Hudson Wesleyan Church.

I92 Ministries.

Legal Services of South Central Michigan.

Lenawee County Mission/Neighbors of Hope.

Lenawee Public Transportation.

Morenci Kiwanis.

NewSong WeCare.

Rotary Club of Adrian Morning.

Salvation Army.

Share the Warmth.

Society of St. Vincent South Michigan Food Bank.

Tecumseh Fresh Food Initiative.

Tecumseh Service Club.

Frank & Shirley Dick Family YMCA.

The local nonprofit organizations within our community are highly knowledgeable and dedicated to providing help and cultivating change within their served populations. Donating through a Lenawee Cares campaign is an efficient and effective way to provide support to these organizations directly so they can quickly provide support to those most in need within our community.

100% of these dollars remain within Lenawee County. 10% of funds raised are placed within an endowment available for future community emergency needs. Administration of the Lenawee Cares Campaign is provided by a dedicated Lenawee Cares Advisory Board made up of 20-plus local volunteers as well as resources from Lenawee Community Foundation.

We encourage all Lenawee businesses and individuals to consider pledging funds or holding a workplace campaign during our 2024-25 campaign, which will have a kickoff start later this summer. Please reach out to the Lenawee Cares Advisory Board or the Lenawee Community Foundation for more information on donating, holding a workplace campaign or serving on the advisory board. Lenawee Cares can be reached at 517-263-4696.

Sarah Bayles is an Adrian resident and an account executive at Kapnick Insurance Group. Sarah is also a community volunteer, including serving on the Lenawee Cares Advisory Board, a program of the Lenawee Community Foundation. To reach Sarah or the foundation, please contact us at ForLenawee@lenaweecf.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Lenawee Community Foundation: Lenawee Cares campaign a success