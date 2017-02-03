Lena Dunham Tells Donald Trump Critics To Stop Name-Calling Him

It’s true that “Girls” creator Lena Dunham does not think much about Donald Trump. But despite this fact, Dunham does not believe it would do anyone any good to call him names.

“All he does is talk about women like they’re objects,” said Dunham at Wednesday evening’s “TimesTalks: A Final Farewell to the Cast of Girls” event in New York, according to Entertainment Weekly. “It doesn’t reclaim our power to talk about him like he’s an object. It doesn’t reclaim our power [to] insult his physicality.”

Instead of being mean and catty, Dunham is trying to set a good example by talking “to people the way that I would want to be talked to and to hear them.”

After Trump won last year’s elections, Dunham wrote a blog post on the Lenny Letter, stating that a Trump presidency is “horrifying.” She wrote, “Because as horrifying as I found Donald Trump’s rhetoric, as hideous as I found his racism and xenophobia, as threatening to basic decency as I found his demagogue persona, I never truly believed he could win.”

America was deeply divided after Trump won, but Dunham said she is still sticking up for the women who voted for Trump and believed in his ideologies. “The thing that I want to say is that even women who don’t like this show, even women who voted for Trump, even women who don’t identify with needing the services of Planned Parenthood, we are still fighting for you as a group,” she said.

Speaking of Planned Parenthood and abortion, Dunham earlier angered a lot of her fans when she said during her Women of the Hour podcast that she wished she had an abortion. The actress applauded her loved ones for braving abortion and committed to throw “in the garbage” whatever stigma she has concerning abortion. “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had,” she said.

Check out some of the comments Dunham received after that statement:

