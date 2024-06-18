Lemurs, titanium alloys, cybertheft: Seed grants to fund all kinds of SUNY Poly research

Researchers at SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Marcy are doing research that involves alloys for better biomedical implants, trauma and mental health in refugee populations, the prevention of cyberattacks to steal electricity, the problems of teraherz technology and the genetics of dwarf lemurs on a small island near Madagascar.

That’s just a fraction of the research going on on campus, but it does represent five of the 11 projects recently awarded $440,675 in seed grant money by the college.

“We received 34 applications from faculty in what was an incredibly competitive first round,” said Associate Provost for Research and Interim Dean of the College of Engineering Dr. Michael Carpenter in a statement. “That is a testament to our amazing faculty and the groundbreaking work they are completing in their respective fields.”

Officials from the office of SUNY Polytechnic Institute Provost Andrew Russell announced that the college in Marcy is awarding more than $400,000 in seed grants to help fund 11 faculty research projects.

SUNY Poly was among 14 SUNY schools to receive part of nearly $10 million in annual state funding to expand their research capacity, part of a $163 million increase in direct operating aid to SUNY colleges in the 2023-24 state budget.

SUNY Poly received a total of $2.7 million for the seed grants and other research efforts, including the creation of research centers.

“Our faculty are working together to explore new frontiers across many disciplines,” Provost Andrew Russell said in the statement. “And we are excited to support them as they work with our students to pursue innovations within areas of academic priority for SUNY Poly, such as materials and advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure, and health.”

After the state decided to separate the College of Nanoscale Science and Engineering in Albany from SUNY Poly and return it to SUNY Albany (which took place last year), state officials promised that SUNY Poly would continue to be the school for cutting-edge technology. They have pledged to turn it into one of the top public polytechnic schools in the country.

SUNY Poly includes four colleges — Arts & Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences — and recent largesse from the state has targeted them all. The state pledged $72 million toward renovations last year, including of the campus center and two academic buildings, which will house a new engineering and technology wing, and a STEM writing and communications center.

And, in November, the state announced that it would invest another $44 million in the college’s health and advanced manufacturing programs, including an expansion of the health sciences wing, an update of the nursing labs, the creation of a semiconductor processing lab and a new robotics and advanced manufacturing research and education lab.

Here are the seed money grants awarded to college faculty:

$52,000 to SUNY Poly President Winston Soboyejo to research triple negative breast cancer. Other faculty involved in the research include Theresa Ezenwafor and Lauren Endres.

$52,000 to Kazuko Behrens to research neurological and behavioral factors that correlate to the amount of sensitivity mothers show when interacting with their children. Behres will work in collaboration with Rebecca Weldon and Dan Jones.

$52,000 to Byeongdon Oh and Linda Weber to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in college STEM programs by developing an evidence-based prototype and policies in collaboration the University of California, Berkeley.

$52,000 to Patricia Roach to use predictive analytics and machine learning models to understand the interplay between adverse childhood experiences, war trauma, resilience and mental health outcomes among refugee populations. This will help researchers identify risks, protective factors, and potential method of diagnosis and treatment. She’ll work in collaboration with Jerome Niyirora.

$52,000 to Jiayue “Joyce” Shen to research the development of novel titanium alloys to advance the field of biomedical implants, improving patient outcomes and reducing risk. Her collaborators will include Tabiri Kwayie, Desmond Klenam, Kwadwo Mensah-Darkwa, Henry Agbe, Sarah Osafo, Precious Osayamen Etinosa, Theresa Ezenwafor and President Soboyejo.

$52,000 to Arjun Singh and Priyangshu Sen to use machine learning and artificial intelligence applications and algorithms to solve problems related to teraherz (or, THz) hardware, propagation and reliability.

$32,000 to Mahmoud Badr to, along with Hisham Kholidy, work on the enhancement of security and privacy in smart power grids, which are susceptible to electricity theft cyber-attacks. They are working on a framework for detecting electrical theft, which costs utility companies a lot of money.

$32,000 to Robert Edgel to develop The Sustainable Aerospace Energy Center. The center will develop a framework to help the aerospace industry make decisions to support sustainable practices while maintaining technical efficiency. He will work with Bill Durin and Juan Felipe Henao. Their goal is to foster both environmental stewardship and commercial space exploration.

$32,000 to Aarthi Sekaran for an analysis, in collaboration with Ahmed Abdelaal, of the upper trachea with a focus on the non-Newtonian flow interactions between the mucus and airflow. The goal is better design of mechanical ventilation assemblies.

$27,675 to Adam McLain to lead a team to Nosy Hara, an island near Madagascar, to collect genetic data from an isolated population of dwarf lemurs to help researchers better understand how much genetic diversity exists in relatively small and isolated primate populations. The study of one of the world’s most isolated primates will also inform conservation strategy.

$5,000 to Rebecca Weldon toward a student exercise in her Research Methods of Psychology course. Working in small groups, students will evaluate online information from sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. An evaluation will then look at the exercise’s effectiveness in making the students less susceptible to misinformation.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: SUNY Polytechnic Institute giving out seed grants for research