Lemur captured after weeks roaming Port Aransas could be bound for Lubbock sanctuary

An escaped lemur that spent weeks on the lam near Corpus Christi has been captured and could be bound for a non-profit lemur sanctuary more than 500 miles away on the Texas High Plains near Lubbock.

King Julian outside an Aransas Pass residence.

Named "King Julian" by Aransas Pass locals, the wayward lemur's story has garnered both local and national attention as the community tried to aid him and his partner after they were found roaming around the Gulf Coast, according to a news release from the Ringtail Ranch lemur sanctuary.

Spencer Bell of Aransas Pass found Julian and another lemur on April 1 on his boat. Bell quickly shared the situation on Facebook, where his post was met with some skepticism due to it being April Fools Day.

Nevertheless, Bell and his neighbors fed the lemurs to keep them nearby until the owners were located; however, the primates had other plans. They soon started exploring the community on their own.

Unfortunately, Julian's partner was found dead in a shallow body of water - a suspected case of drowning.

Finally, on April 17, Bell was able to capture Julian, who was then turned over to the custody of Aransas Pass Animal Control, according to the release.

Julian was taken to The Texas Zoo in Victoria, where he was placed on hold because he may be someone's pet. Per the zoo's policy, the owner has 10 days to collect Julian before he is surrendered to Ringtail Ranch.

To note, it is a Class C Misdemeanor to own a lemur within the city limits, enforceable by a $500 fine.

Ringtail Ranch serves as a refuge for dangerous and unmanageable captive-bred lemurs.

“When lemurs are taken from their parents and raised by humans, they become very aggressive,” Jeanna Treider, founder and president of Ringtail Ranch, said in the release. “Lemurs are the most endangered mammals in the world and weren’t designed for captivity.”

Found only in Madagascar, the number of wild lemurs is dwindling due to deforestation, and according to the release, it is not uncommon to find them for sale in pet stores. Treider says there are more lemurs in captivity in Texas than in the wild.

“Because of their unique requirements and behavioral issues, they can’t be rehabilitated and rehomed,” Treider said. “They have the emotional needs and intelligence of a human toddler. When we take in a lemur, we’re committing to caring for it for the rest of its life, which can be thirty years or more.”

However, the refuge's responsibility when accepting lemurs is costly, with Treider estimating it costs the security between $12,000 and $15,000 to take in a healthy lemur. This is due to the lemur needing a new habitat to be quarantined, veterinary visits, spayed or neutered and any special care they need due to medical conditions.

"It sounds absurd, but the U.S. genuinely has a huge, out-of-control lemur problem. You wouldn’t believe how many reports we get of lemurs on the loose somewhere in Texas, or Oklahoma or Ohio," Treider said. "Whether they escaped or were released, it’s our responsibility to ensure these endangered primates get proper care so they don’t starve, die from exposure, or attack someone.

King Julian would be the 53rd lemur the refuge has accepted since its opening.

To support the Ringtail Ranch, individuals can schedule wildlife encounters, make a tax-deductible donation at ringtailranch.com, or help with vet bills at Live Oak South. According to the release, Ringtail Ranch is a USDA-certified 501(c)(3) non-profit rescue facility; all proceeds directly fund the care of lemurs.

