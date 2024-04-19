Lemont police probe apparent murder-suicide at motel

Lemont police said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after officers found the bodies of a man and woman in separate rooms Thursday at a motel.

Police said they responded at 9:33 a.m. Thursday to a disturbance at the property, 12241 Archer Ave., and found a deceased woman who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

During a search of adjacent rooms, police found the body of a 62-year-old man, identified as Richard Crane, police said. He had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation has shown the weapon used in the suicide is the same weapon that was used in the homicide, police said.

Police said they do not know a possible motive and have not established any relationship between the two.

