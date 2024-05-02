Lemon Lodge Ski Bar closes a year after opening

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Lemon Lodge Ski Bar has announced its closure only a year after opening, and is citing costly delays dating back before it even opened as the reason for the closure.

Lemon Lodge sent out an email on Wednesday, May 1 announcing the closure.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bringing ski terrain to Southern Colorado

“Our dream of a ski and social community – with many hopes attached – was warmly received by so many of you,” reads Lemon Lodge’s announcement. “Along the way, guests have learned to ski and snowboard, improved their edge techniques, enjoyed dinner with friends, rehabbed injuries, learned the value of a cowbell, stopped by for drinks and apps, complimented Lemon Lodge as a truly unique concept and even commented, ‘The world needs more places like Lemon Lodge.'”

Lemon Lodge went on to state that costly delays by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) resulted in large unexpected expenses.

“Contradictory oversight and capricious delays cost us an unexpected $80,000, which doesn’t include other expenses that accrued or the inability to generate income while we waited and waited,” Lemon Lodge said. “Subsequently, for the sake of others who might follow, we have communicated our concerns with leaders at both RBD and the city’s Economic Development Department – only to be met with disinterest. In our opinion, that’s inexcusable for a city that claims to promote small business.”

Lemon Lodge thanked its staff as well as the Downtown Partnership and Visit COS for their support.

For those patrons of the ski bar that hold punch passes/memberships or gift cards with remaining value, Lemon Lodge is offering a one-time 25% off any purchase of Evergood Adventure Wines during the month of May. Those wishing to take advantage of the discount can head to the winery in Palmer Lake during weekend sales hours in May, present your digital punch pass or physical gift card to receive 25% off your entire wine purchase, including Evergood Gold.

FOX21 News has reached out to PPRBD for comment and is waiting to hear back.

