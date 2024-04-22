Le'Keian Woods, whose injuries during JSO arrest went viral, pleads guilty to misdemeanor

A sign showing Le'Keian Woods' injuries after police used force to arrest him stands near protestors at a Jacksonville Community Action Committee rally on Nov. 31, 2023 in front of the Duval County Courthouse.

Le'Keian Woods, who fled from police during a September traffic stop, resulting in an arrest that left his face severely swollen and bloody, an image that went viral and became another community flashpoint, pled guilty Monday morning to resisting police without violence, a misdemeanor.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson's office had already dropped the most serious charges Woods faced after his arrest, which included armed trafficking in amphetamine and cocaine as well as armed possession of a controlled substance. Woods was not armed when he was arrested.

But the resolution of the case Monday, in a plea deal worked out with state prosecutors, also meant additional charges of possession of oxycodone and tampering with evidence were dropped as well.

"By pleading guilty to resisting officers during his lawful arrest and being adjudicated guilty, Le’Keian Woods is held accountable for his actions last September," the State Attorney's Office said in a statement. "The defendant offered this plea to the State. It is an appropriate resolution based on the facts of the case and the circumstances giving rise to Officer Garriga’s recent indictment."

The statement was referencing Josue Garriga, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police officer involved in some of the department's most controversial interactions with citizens, including Woods' arrest and the killing of Jamee Johnson in 2019, which the State Attorney's Office found was justified. Garriga was charged in Clay County last month with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and was arrested last week by federal agents on a charge related to that same case.

Garriga was one of the officers who rained blows down on Woods during his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Le'Keian Woods, whose injuries during JSO arrest went viral, pleads guilty to misdemeanor