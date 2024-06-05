Leitersburg Pike improvements aim to reduce crashes. Will the changes do the job?

Changes being made to the Leitersburg Pike in hopes of reducing crashes and fatalities along the roadway were explained at an open house Tuesday hosted by the Maryland Department of Transportation at the Leitersburg Ruritan.

The portion of Route 60 between Eastern Boulevard and Cortland Drive near the Long Meadow Shopping Center has already been resurfaced. Additional resurfacing along the pike, including lane striping and intersection improvements at Little Antietam Road and Leiters Mill Road, will begin in August and be completed in the fall.

Linda Puffenbarger, a district engineer on the project, said the lane striping will add some dedicated left-turn lanes and reduce the number of lanes from four to three in some areas, and will be an “incremental step” to keep drivers safer.

“We expect that you will see an improvement in operations,” Puffenbarger said. “It doesn't solve every problem but gives us a step in the right direction and positions us for additional improvements in the future.”

Stop signs on some roads intersecting with the pike will also be moved up in hopes of reducing the blind spots of drivers trying to turn onto or cross the busy road.

An open house for improvements being made on roadways is uncommon, but State Sen. Paul Corderman pushed for the event to inform concerned community members. While Corderman is “hopeful” that the changes will lead to a safer roadway, he also said he would like to see more in the future.

“I think it’s a good start, but we’ll have to see where it goes from here,” Corderman said. “But this isn’t going to be the end of it.”

Many community members were glad some changes were being made, but wished there was more being done. Some, like Adam Francis, who lives on the pike, wishes stoplights were installed.

Francis has seen vehicle rollouts and accidents all along the road, one even occurring in front of his children.

Chris Milihram has lived in the area for 22 years and has seen at least 15 accidents occur on the pike. In March, Milihram got involved in an accident after a car prematurely pulled onto the pike.

“It’s going to do away with a lot of things that go wrong here, but it may or may not help what happened to me,” Miliahram said. “People are still going to push the limits and pull out when it shouldn't.”

