Leising recognizes FFA members at the Statehouse

Mar. 2—State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) recognized the National FFA Organization and Indiana FFA Association through Senate Concurrent Resolution 21 at the Statehouse Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Before presenting SCR 21 on the Senate floor, Leising had the opportunity to meet with several FFA students and answer their questions about state government.

"FFA works to strengthen the confidence of their members and help them develop professional skills they will use in the future," Leising said. "It was a pleasure to welcome these students to the Statehouse and recognize the state and national FFA organizations for the opportunities they give our students to grow into successful leaders."

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties. — Information provided