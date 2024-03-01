Leiper's Fork to kick off Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month with clean up event

The town of Leiper's Fork is hosting an environmentally friendly event as a way to celebrate the re-designation of March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful month, officials announced this week.

The statewide campaign Trashercise, originally founded by Leiper’s Fork resident Aubrey Preston, is encouraging communities this month to start their own Traschercise groups to help keep the planet cleaner through litter pick-ups.

“We are grateful to Gov. Lee for continuing to support March as Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month,” the group's Executive Director Missy Marshall said. “This is definitely a celebration, but it’s also a call to action. We’re grateful to Aubrey Preston for bringing us the idea of Trashercise and for helping organize the cleanup in Leiper’s Fork. I encourage everyone to come out and have some fun picking up trash. Let’s all contribute and help Keep Tennessee Beautiful.”

The Traschercise event will kick-off at 8:30 a.m. on March 2 at Pow Wow Field on Old Hillsboro Road.

Creator of Trashercise Aubrey Preston

“We’re honored that Keep Tennessee Beautiful decided to adopt Trashercise a few years ago and take it statewide,” Preston said. “It will be another great event in The Fork, so I hope lots of people will come out, get some exercise and help us cleanup our village.”

To join the Trashercise movement, visit KTnB.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Keep Tennessee Beautiful Month to have kick-off event in Leiper's Fork