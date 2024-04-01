Leicester wildfire: crews contain 70-acre fire March 31; cause under investigation

ASHEVILLE — After spotting smoke billowing up from a mountain in Leicester, firefighters battled a 70-acre wildfire March 31, the source of which is still under investigation.

Firefighters with the Leicester Volunteer Fire Department saw the smoke from the station before any 911 calls came in, and they went out to investigate around 1 p.m., according to Interim Deputy Fire Chief Roger Banks.

The Leicester Vol. Fire Department responded to a wildfire off South Turkey Creek Road March 31.

About 70 crew members from the volunteer department, in addition to firefighters from nine other departments in Buncombe and Haywood counties, helped suppress the fire. Though it reached full containment sometime between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 31, Banks said crews stayed on site to monitor the area.

"The (North Carolina) Forest Service and some of our crews stayed up there all night until early this morning," Banks said. "They did have a couple of spot fires break out where trees would fall over the containment lines."

More: Asheville, other forest advocates sue U.S. Forest Service over timber target analysis

More: US Forest Service proposes to conserve old-growth forests, including Pisgah, Nantahala

Banks said the fire started on private land and jumped to a couple of different properties, but no structures were damaged.

"We know about where it started, but we don't know what started it," Banks said.

The interim deputy said they don't usually investigate wildfires, but the N.C. Forest Service is looking into the cause of the wildfire.

A fire broke out in Leicester off South Turkey Creek Road March 31.

Wildfires in Jackson and Macon counties

A couple of smaller wildfires broke out in Western North Carolina over the weekend, including near the peak of Cowee Mountain in Jackson County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews with the National Forests in North Carolina responded to the Cowee Mountain fire, called Sugar Fork Fire, the night of March 30. They worked through the night with a bulldozer establishing a containment line around the approximately 12-acre fire. Crews remained in the area to monitor the control lines March 31.

Another 15-acre fire burned in Macon County over the weekend, with crews responding from USDA Forest Service, the N.C. Forest Service and local fire crews. Called the Wheatfield Fire, the wildfire started the afternoon of March 30 near Tessentee Road.

More: NC had 2nd-largest increase in wildfire acreage burned in US from 2022-2023, study shows

"Gusty winds created a few spot fires upslope of the main fire, which crews worked to contain with the assistance of water drops from a state helicopter and Single Engine Air Tankers," a social media post from the U.S. Forest Service said.

Crews worked overnight March 30 to establish a containment line around the active fire area and remained on-scene March 31.

A Type-3 helicopter, requested by the National Forests in North Carolina, was on stand-by March 31 to assist with any new wildfires in the area.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Fire crews tackle 3 wildfires in Western NC over the weekend