Lehigh Senior High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Lehigh Senior High School Class of 2024 graduated Sunday at Alico Arena at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.

The approximately 530 seniors at the Lehigh Acres high school were among about 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was built in 1994.

The school's mascot is Zeus, and the colors are blue and gold.

Lehigh Senior High School is on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lehigh Senior High School graduation 2024: See commencement photos