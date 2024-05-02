Lehigh Acres caretaker accused of stealing $70K in jewelry in Alva, Bonita, LCSO says

A Lehigh Acres woman faces several charges after authorities say she stole over $70,000 worth of jewelry from people she took care of in Alva and Bonita Springs.

Ericka Maxwell, 56, faces two counts of dealing in stolen property; two counts of grand theft; and two counts related to fraud.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, on April 30, detectives arrested Maxwell on several felony charges stemming from two separate grand theft incidents.

Detectives began their investigation in March after the first victim reported $21,300 worth of jewelry stolen from their Bonita Springs home while receiving in-home care from Maxwell, the sheriff's office said.

Manslaughter arrest: Brother wanted for questioning in Cape Coral brother's death arrested

During their investigation, detectives were notified of a different case in Alva where Maxwell stole more than $50,000 of jewelry from another victim.

Detectives learned Maxwell was fired by her employer after receiving two complaints of theft within three weeks.

The sheriff's office said determined Maxwell conducted several pawn shop transactions from March and April where she sold the stolen jewelry.

No bond information was available Thursday morning. Maxwell is next due in court June 3 for her arraignment on the separate incidents.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Lee sheriff: Lehigh Acres woman stole jewelry from 2 victims