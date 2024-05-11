Lehi High School teacher hospitalized after ‘tragic accident’ during class

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A Lehi High School teacher was taken to the hospital after what school district officials are calling a very unfortunate accident during a class Friday morning, according to Lehi City.

Just before 11:40 a.m. on May 10, a teacher at Lehi High School was injured in a “tragic, very unfortunate accident” during a class, according to a press release from Lehi City.

Lehi Police and Lehi Fire responded to the accident, and the male teacher was taken to the hospital for treatment. No students were injured in the event, officials said.

“The area was secured and there are no additional risks to students or others who may be visiting the school,” the release states.

According to the city, parents of all Lehi High students have been made aware of the incident, as well as the support services and crisis counseling available.

“We extend our deepest concern to the teacher involved and their family during this difficult time,” officials said. “We are grateful that no students were injured in the accident and we appreciate the swift and professional response from Lehi Fire and Police.”

“We are also grateful to our outstanding school administrators, who always lead their faculty, staff, students, and families with sensitivity and compassion,” the release from Lehi City states.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

