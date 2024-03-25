Legoland Florida selling kids tickets for $29

ORLANDO, Fla. — Legoland Florida Resort is entering spring with a kids ticket offer for $29.

The deal can include the Winter Haven theme park along with its attached water park plus the adjacent Peppa Pig Theme Park, an attraction geared to preschoolers.

The offer requires that when one adult ticket is purchased for regular price, up to four children tickets can be bought for $29 each. The limited-time deal can also be a two-day ticket for $29. (Adult tickets start at $104, according to the Legoland website.)

The $29 deal — good for ages 2 through 12 — is valid through June 14. It must be purchased online and in advance. Specific dates of Legoland visits must be chosen during the ticket purchase.

Legoland and Peppa Pig theme parks are open daily; the water park is scheduled to be open daily throughout March, but there are days in April and May when it is unavailable. The website’s calendar indicates days and times of operation.

The Ferrari Build & Race attraction opened earlier this month at Legoland Florida. It features a life-size model of a Ferrari 296 GTS made of Lego bricks as well as a building experience that gets put through physical and virtual testing. The park’s Summer Brick Party event begins on June 1 and runs on select dates through Aug. 11.

