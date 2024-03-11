Legislature unanimously approves Uniontown utility connection fee waiver powers for Staunton

STAUNTON – The Virginia General Assembly granted Staunton a new power in its efforts to breathe life into Uniontown.

Introduced by Delegate Ellen Campbell, House Bill 136 allows Staunton to “to reduce or waive utility connection fees” for Uniontown residents.

The House of Delegates passed the House Bill 136, 98 in favor zero against, on February 8. The Senate passed the bill on February 21 in a 40 yea, zero nay vote. Governor Glenn Youngkin signed the bill on March 8, according to a press release from office.

“I’m so glad my colleagues in Richmond agreed with me and passed this legislation," Campbell told The News Leader. "That credit shouldn’t come to me though, I know Staunton leaders have been working on this for quite some time and I can’t thank them enough for their work on this bill. It’s not everyday you get to right a wrong of the past, but I’m happy I was able to play a small part in that. I’m looking forward to watching Uniontown grow and become that vibrant community it deserves to be.”

During the councilmember comments section of Staunton City Council’s February 22 meeting, Councilmember Mark Robertson announced the unanimous results of the House and Senate votes. The room broke into applause.

“Awfully excited about that,” Robertson said.

In an opinion piece published in Cardinal News, Staunton City Attorney John Blair explained the project would specifically give the city this ability, permitting the action under Virginia Dillon's Rule. The Dillon Rule restricts local government’s policy flexibility, requiring any action they take to be explicitly allowed under state code.

Waiving connection fees is one way the city is attempting to revitalize Uniontown after decades of zoning that blocked investment in the neighborhood.

“Most locals are unaware of its story, encompassing over 150 years of African American history in the Shenandoah Valley,” reads the The Uniontown Action Plan. “The community was once a thriving place for families that found support in times of great struggle. However, numerous factors contributed to its long, steady decline. Today, the current version of Uniontown is the product of decades of disinvestment, mismatched land use regulations, and other variables that created its current condition.”

House Bill 136 does not provide funding for the construction side of the water and sewer line expansions.

In a recent Staunton City Council working session, councilmembers reviewed expected costs for ongoing and upcoming projects. The Uniontown totals were not factored into the $30 million worth of water projects and $12 million of sewer projects presented during the working session. Design work for the water and sewer lines were estimated at $375,000 a piece, $750,000 total.

Following Uniontown’s addition to the city’s comprehensive plan, a new type of zoning was added to get residences out of industrial zoning. The city will hold an Open House for Uniontown property owners on Wednesday to provide more information about the new zoning changes residents can apply for.

“The City is considering rezoning approximately 75 properties in the community from their current Business or Industrial zoning to the newly created Traditional Residential Development District,” reads the announcement. “The purpose of the rezoning is to promote reuse and redevelopment of the area as single-family residential. All properties under consideration for rezoning are located in the area near-by, or adjacent to, National Avenue, Patton Street, Jones Street, and Anthony Street.”

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

