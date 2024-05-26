Legislature just affirmed its reach into S.C. citizens' lives

The reports out of Columbia for this past legislative session were mixed, which may be an understatement. What went missing were progress toward a hate crimes bill, a bill about the future of energy production for the state, doctor-prescribed medical marijuana for health emergencies, and a combination of S.C. health agencies into one central agency.

More: Fishing, farmland and feral hogs: Key environmental bills SC lawmakers passed this year

What did pass and are now law, or expected to become law, are several bills affecting directly or indirectly the lives of most South Carolinians. First, the open carry law passed earlier has now been replaced by the permit-less carry law, under which any citizen ages 18 or older without a criminal record can carry a loaded handgun, either openly or concealed.

More: South Carolina wraps up 2024 legislative session. Here are six key takeaways

Second, like many states after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, South Carolina now bans abortion after 6 weeks, taking away from women and their families the right to make their own reproductive decisions.

And third, acting on Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver’s directive to S.C. public schools to ignore federal guidelines against discrimination against LBGTQ+ students, the legislature voted to allow public schools to not support the right of privacy for any LBGTQ+ student, plus instituting a ban on medical assistance for gender-affirming healthcare for minors.

So, the legislature in Columbia is affirming its reach into our lives in ways that make our society more divisive and more risky for personal safety and health.

Jim Palmer

Clemson

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Here's what lawmakers accomplished this session