Legislature headed for finish with votes on $13.9B budget, granny flats, criminal records

PROVIDENCE − Rhode Island's part-time legislature is headed for a Thursday night finish.

Barring an unforeseen snag, the session that began in January will end after a flurry of votes on a record-high, new $13.96 billion state budget, a Citizens Bank tax break, a spate of bills favored by the generous − and perennially persuasive − auto body shop industry and a "Shield Law" for doctors who perform abortions and provide gender-affirming care.

Before the final day House and Senate sessions begin, Gov. Dan McKee will host a signing ceremony for a new safe gun storage law, born out of a series of potentially preventable tragedies, and passed over the strenuous objections of legislative Republicans and other gun rights advocates.

Then on to the business of the final legislative day, including an anticipated vote by the Senate to officially confirm the acting head the state prison system, Wayne Salisbury, after a failed campaign by the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers to derail the McKee appointment.

The late-hatched concession to the demands of the Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank for a tax cut, amid a not-so-subtle threat by the bank to pull employees out of Rhode Island, tops the House agenda, where it is likely to face some resistance and then pass.

The agreement worked out by legislative leaders and the governor will change the way Rhode Island taxes banks in a way that will match Massachusetts' method and cost the state an estimated $15 million in annual revenue.

Expect some fireworks.

Then come a spate of votes on bills, promoted by the legislature's ciminal defense lawyers, to remove many more criminal records from public view − and allow convicted criminals to tell anyone who asks, including a prospective employer or voter: "I have never been convicted of a crime."

That package includes a scaled back version of a bill championed by lawyer-legislator Jason Knight to allow the expungement − under a law aimed at first-time offenders − of a "single misdemeanor" and a "single felony." (Knight tried but did not win leadership support for the expungement of a felony and multiple misdemeanors.)

Then come House votes on matching bills from Sen. Matthew LaMountain and Rep. Carol McEntee to speed up the eligibility date for the expungement of mulitple convictions for crimes downgraded in recent years from felonies to misdemeanors, such as certain drug crimes.

Advocates, including those who work in the public defenders office, say the expansion of the expungement law will remove potential obstacles to housing and employment for those who have done their time and straightened out their lives.

But the law has already removed tens of thousands of pubic records from public view, and Attorney General Peter Neronha failed in his own push this year to open these sealed records to authorities weighing applications for gun permits. It never got out of committee after legislative hearings that drew comments like this, from Michael Luciano of Cranston: "This is another attempt at putting up roadblocks for people wishing to protect themselves."

And then there are the final-day auto body bills (and yes, there's more than one), creating new offenses within the state's "Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act" for auto insurers who refuse to pay for certain after-market parts or honor a "direction to pay" an auto body shop directly.

For the record: The auto body shop owners, who made $62,000 in political donations the first three months of this year, and the former state lawmaker who lobbies for them at the State House, Robert Jacquard, say these are consumer bills.

The auto insurance lobby says these year-after-year mandates drive up R.I.'s already high auto insurance rates.

Here are some of the other bills awaiting final votes on the watchlist:

A proposed "Shield Law" to insulate doctors and other medical professionals in Rhode Island from "hostile litigation" for providing legally protected procedures, such as abortion and gender-affirming care.

A final sign-off on House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi's No. 1 priority: legislation to allow homeowners to add appartment aka "granny flats' within the existing footprint or in any already existing structure on their property without special permission from the municipality.

Legislation to extend the paid time off covered by the state's employee-subsidized Temporary Caregiver Insurance fund from six weeks to seven weeks initially, and then to eight weeks.

A go-ahead to put a question on the November ballot asking voters if they want a Constitutional Convention, and create a "preparatory commission" to "assemble information on [potential] constitutional questions" in advance.

The proposed creation of a "Secure Choice Retirement Savings Program," run by one or more private investment and communications firms selected by the state treasurer's office, for the estimated 47% of R.I. workers in jobs that do not come with a retirement plan.

