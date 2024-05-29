Legislature could nix mandate that struggling Oklahoma readers repeat 3rd grade

Lawmakers are considering a series of changes to the state’s Reading Sufficiency Act. (Photo by Nuria Martinez-Keel/Oklahoma Voice)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma third graders would no longer be required to repeat a grade if they struggle with reading, but students would have to take at least three literacy screenings a year from kindergarten through third grade under a series of proposed changes to the state’s Reading Sufficiency Act.

Senate Bill 362, which passed the Senate by a vote of 44-1 on Wednesday, would change the law’s name to the Strong Readers Act. The bill’s author, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said the new name would better suit the Legislature’s goals.

“I don’t want to just have sufficient readers,” Pugh said on the Senate floor. “I want to have great readers in the state. So I think to some degree, I want it to reflect the intent of this body.”

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, proposed several updates to the Reading Sufficiency Act in Senate Bill 362. (Photo by Carmen Forman/Oklahoma Voice)

The bill would place a heavy emphasis on training teachers in the science of reading, which focuses on phonics, and prohibits the “three-cueing system,” which relies more on sentence context and visual cues.

It also would require students in grades K-3 to take a reading screener at the beginning, middle and end of each school year. The Oklahoma State Board of Education would have to make available no fewer than three screeners for schools to choose from.

Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said the bill reflects good practices that many districts already have implemented.

Lawton students take reading screeners about four times a year, and all elementary teachers in the district are training in the science of reading, he said. The district rarely has students repeat a grade because of the Reading Sufficiency Act, Hime said, because in most cases, holding them back would do more harm than good.

Instead, the district pairs a struggling student with a reading instructor, checks for possible disabilities and has an “ongoing conversation between the parent, the teacher and the principal as to what’s best for this kid.”

“You’re going find that most schools were doing everything in (the bill) anyway,” Hime said. “So it’s really not going to change anything for many of us.”

The Reading Sufficiency Act took effect in 1997 to require schools to assess third graders’ reading levels at the beginning and end of each school year. The law saw significant changes in 2012, when lawmakers added a requirement that students repeat third grade if they score well below their grade level in reading.

But, the law allows a variety of exemptions, remediation and other probationary options, and as a result, the vast majority of students aren’t held back.

Only 2% of students had to repeat third grade because of their reading scores, according to the most recent available report from the 2021-22 school year.

SB 362 suggests eliminating the requirement to retain struggling readers in third grade, but it would order schools to provide those students with a reading intervention plan for extra instruction.

Pugh said the method schools and families use to decide whether to promote or hold back a student has worked well.

“That is a conversation between the teacher, the parent or parents, and the (school) site leadership,” he said. “I felt it was appropriate to just remove that (retention requirement) since it seemed that the state and all the districts involved in this have built a pretty good process at the local level.”

The House must approve the final version of the bill before it could continue to Gov. Kevin Stitt. The chamber’s Common Education Committee leader, Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, is the House author.

