Legislators' lack of action on Ryan Walters administrative rules is 'truly reprehensible!'

Oklahoma has a desperate need for legislators with integrity and those that are more concerned with what is best for Oklahoma rather than an overriding concern about their reelection.

Even though administrative rules for the Oklahoma State Department of Education are to be authorized by legislative request, state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters took the move to submit rules without that authorization. And very few legislators were concerned about relinquishing that power to him.

Constituents made it perfectly clear that they had major concerns, yet the majority of legislators were not willing to consider the consequences of these controversial rules or even discuss concerns with constituents.

When made aware that a small school with 10 in a class and one special ed student had the possibility of causing the entire class to get a D or F on the school report card, with the result of the school accreditation being downgraded, very few showed any concern or were willing to even discuss this issue. Just how many legislators have any knowledge on how the “report card” is calculated or how the proposed rule would be applied is a valid but unanswered question.

But instead of assessing whether Walters' rules are in the best interest of all children and Oklahoma education, the “powers that be” decided they would take the cowardly way out by refusing to allow the rules to come to a vote. After all, when reelection is your No. 1 concern, who cares about the future of Oklahoma education and the consequences of controversial rules Walters has set up? Why would a legislator who has no commitment to integrity want to risk losing votes based on a voting record when there is the option of just “no vote?”

So, they conveniently didn’t vote and are leaving it up to Gov. Kevin Stitt to make the decision on whether to approve the new rules. That is more than cowardice. It is a blatant act of disregard for the duties of a legislator. (As of this writing, the governor has not made a decision, but considering his concern to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state without realizing decisions such as this are directly related to Oklahoma’s low standing, his disapproval is unlikely.)

More: Oklahoma lawmakers report ‘bipartisan concern’ with Ryan Walters' new department rules

This is a glaring example of the desperate need for Oklahoma legislators who will rank the needs of the state above their personal self-interests.

Thank you to those legislators who showed concern for the consequences of these rules. And shame on the majority of you who were too concerned about reelection to take a stand for public education. Truly reprehensible!

Oklahomans deserve better!

Janis Blevins is an Oklahoma City resident.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shame on Oklahoma legislators who took no action on Ryan Walters' rules