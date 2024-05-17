Legislators hold hearing on non-citizen voting

A growing share of Americans appears willing, in our ultra-polarized times, to put partisan or ideological loyalties ahead of democracy, a review of polls, focus groups and other analyses shows. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Two Wisconsin legislative committees held a joint hearing Thursday on how state agencies are working to deter non-citizen voting, an illegal practice that studies across the country have shown is incredibly rare.

Nevertheless, the prospect of non-U.S. citizens voting in the country’s elections has gained increased attention in recent years as Republicans have become more focused on alleged irregularities in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Legislature has weighed in on the issue multiple times, passing a measure last year that would have required citizenship information to be included on driver’s licenses. Republicans said including the information would make it easier for municipal election clerks to determine whether or not someone is eligible to vote, but Democrats said the measure could lead to discrimination. Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the bill but the Senate earlier this week voted to override it. The session ended without Republicans in the Assembly, who do not have the two-thirds supermajority required for an override, taking up the issue.

Republicans also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would only allow U.S. citizens to vote. Democrats said that measure is redundant because it is already federal law, though some municipalities across the country have allowed non-citizens to vote in local races. The proposed amendment will be on the ballot for voters’ approval in November.

On Thursday, state officials outlined the many checks and balances in place to prevent non-citizens from registering to vote.

“WisDOT’s role is to implement the law as passed by the Legislature, signed by the governor and adjudicated by the courts,” Kristina Boardman, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. “I want to make very be clear that WisDOT is required to provide free identification cards for U.S. citizens that request them for the purposes of voting, and that to be eligible for that free identification card, one must be a U.S. citizen.”

Also on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, chaired a hearing in the U.S. House Administration Committee on non-citizen voting.

“American elections are for American citizens and we intend to keep it that way,” Steil said.

