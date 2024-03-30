Legislative Roundup: AG warns of solar-viewing glasses scams

Mar. 29—WILKES-BARRE — Attorney General Michelle Henry is alerting Pennsylvania consumers to beware of scammers selling glasses to view the solar eclipse on April 8, as those glasses might not keep you safe.

NASA is recommending that the millions of people expected to watch the eclipse use solar-viewing glasses due to the intense energy from the sun.

Legitimate solar-viewing glasses have special filters to protect your eyes — fake glasses do not have those filters.

"This is a fun and exciting global event, and that widespread anticipation has attracted scammers looking to make a buck without consideration of potential harm," AG Henry said. "Do your research to make sure the glasses you buy will thoroughly protect your eyes and allow you to safely view the solar eclipse."

Pennsylvanians in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Warren counties are in the direct path of the solar eclipse and should see a 100% total solar eclipse. The remainder of the Commonwealth will experience a partial eclipse ranging from 88 to 99% of coverage of the sun.

Scammers have been capitalizing on growing consumer demand to buy glasses to view the eclipse. According to the American Astronomical Society, fake glasses have flooded the market.

The Office of Attorney General issued these public safety tips while viewing the solar eclipse:

—AG Henry warns of glasses scams targeting those planning to watch solar eclipse on April 8. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters such as "eclipse glasses" or handheld solar viewers.

—Be sure your glasses are marked with the international safety standard — certification number ISO 12312-2. This number will be on the glasses' frame.

—If viewing the eclipse through a camera or telescope, be sure your lens has a solar filter.

—Read information on suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters, as well as how to safely use handheld viewers on the American Astronomical Society's website.

—Ordinary sunglasses — even darkly shaded ones — should not be used as a replacement for eclipse viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers.

If you believe someone sold you a fake pair of solar eclipse glasses, call the AG's Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-441-2555 or email scam@attorneygeneral.gov.

DEP, PennDOT promote spring litter cleanup

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week encouraged residents, local leaders, businesses and organizations to join in cleaning up their communities as part of the "Pick Up Pennsylvania" spring community improvement campaign, now through May 31.

Pick Up Pennsylvania is a yearlong initiative, however, events scheduled from March 1 through May 31 receive free trash bags, gloves and safety vests provided by support from DEP, PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last.

Events may include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and litter education events. Events must be registered at keeppabeautiful.org to receive free cleanup supplies. To support their efforts, DEP and the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association sponsor no- or low-cost trash disposal at participating landfills for registered events during the month of April.

"Litter impacts our quality of life, the natural environment and economic development in communities all across Pennsylvania," said President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Shannon Reiter. "We all need to take responsibility for clean and beautiful neighborhoods. By working together to pick up a little litter or plant a tree, we can make big improvements in our quality of life. We're hoping even more people turn out for this year's event. It's amazing what can be accomplished in a few short hours."

Last year, the Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative welcomed more than 71,000 volunteers who disposed of over 2.9 million pounds of trash, cleaned 8,462 miles of road and waterways and planted more than 8,000 trees, flowers and other greens.

"PennDOT spends around $14 million each year cleaning up litter on our roadways, money that we'd much rather spend maintaining and improving them," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. "We're thankful for the thousands of Adopt-A-Highway volunteers who every year provide critical support to our efforts to keep Pennsylvania's roads and waterways clean and litter-free."

Groups in PennDOT's Adopt-A-Highway program, which involves volunteers cleaning roadsides year-round, are longtime participants. Adopt-A-Highway volunteers collect litter on a two-mile section of state highway at least twice a year. In 2023, the program had over 4,400 participating groups, more than 117,700 registered volunteers, and over 9,000 miles of adopted state-maintained roadways resulting in 32,272 bags of litter collected.

"Pennsylvania is a beautiful state. Everyone should be able to enjoy our scenic byways, streams and waterways and state parks without litter obstructing the view," said DEP Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley.

Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians, including Scout troops, businesses, watershed organizations, Trout Unlimited, Rod and Gun Clubs, and others, have participated in Pick Up Pennsylvania events for over 20 years.

Rep. Watro's 'National Medal of Honor Day' resolution passes in House

A resolution recognizing March 25, 2024, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania, sponsored by Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, was passed unanimously in the House of Representatives this week.

"The Medal of Honor is the United States Armed Forces' highest military decoration," Watro said. "Of the 40 million Americans who have served in the military since the Civil War, only 3,517 have earned the award and 379 of them are from Pennsylvania. On this special day, we recognize their bravery, valor and achievements. As an Army veteran, I am proud to be the prime sponsor of House Resolution 347."

Awarded by the president of the United States, only military members who have gone above and beyond the call of duty receive this distinction. There are three different versions of the Medal of Honor, for the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, though Coast Guard members and Marines are also eligible to earn the Navy version.

The first Medals of Honor were awarded on March 25, 1863, during the Civil War. A Union raiding party had recently destroyed Confederate railways and important transportation in Tennessee and Georgia. Those six soldiers became the initial recipients of the medal.

Rep. Cabell, Sen. Culver to co-host license plate event

In an effort to make it easier for vehicle owners to replace damaged or illegible license plates, Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, and Sen. Lynda Culver, R-Northumberland, will co-host a free event on Thursday, April 4, in partnership with the Salem Township Police Department.

The replacement event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salem Township Municipal Building, 38 Bomboy Lane.

"We are happy to provide this free service to simplify the process of obtaining a new license plate from PennDOT," Cabell said. "Thanks to the Salem Township Police for helping us out."

Vehicle owners interested in taking part in the event are required to register by calling Cabell's district office in Sugarloaf Township at 570-359-2138 or Culver's Luzerne County office at 570-387-4267.

According to PennDOT, a plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

If the plate is determined to be illegible by a police officer, paperwork will be completed for no fee.

A new replacement plate should arrive in a few weeks to the vehicle owner's home address.

First hearing held on affordable/reliable energy

At a time when consumers in Pennsylvania — and nationwide — are facing rising energy costs, Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Township, and the House Republican Policy Committee, led by Chairman Josh Kail, R-Beaver/Washington, this week convened the first hearing in a series to discuss ways to ensure both low-cost and reliable energy for consumers.

The hearing — "Balancing Your Budget and Thermostat: Consumer Focused Energy Policy" — featured the following testifiers: Michael Butler, Consumer Energy Alliance mid-Atlantic executive director; Jack Monahon, Caithness Energy general manager of operations; and Dr. Frank Polidora, Butler Township supervisor.

Cabell said when it comes to energy, Pennsylvania is a global superpower. He said the Commonwealth's natural gas and oil industry supports 497,000 jobs, contributes $78.6 billion to the state economy, and provides the state $335.2 million in wildlife conservation funding, according to Energy Citizens. The Energy Information Administration lists Pennsylvania as the second-largest net supplier, after Texas, of total energy to other states.

"We need to focus on continuing to use the great resources we have in Pennsylvania and maintain the strong position of a net energy exporter," said Cabell. "House Republicans stand for the consumer, as demonstrated by our recent package of bills on energy affordability. Let's cut the red tape, continue to cut emissions and protect Pennsylvanians' wallets."

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.