Legislative leaders spar over role of Republican minority in session's final hours

With time running short, Democrats in the Legislature are looking for ways to speed up debates.

DFLers had a long to-do list Sunday morning, including passing regulations on Uber and Lyft that DFL leaders and the companies agreed to late Saturday, getting the Equal Rights Amendment through the Senate and passing a bonding bill to fund local infrastructure projects.

Other bills the House could take up include a prohibition on banning rainbow Pride flags and a bill to allow any city to implement ranked-choice voting, Hortman said, in addition to larger policy bills around health, agriculture and energy and a bill to legalize sports betting, which she described as being "on life support."

But Republicans said they did not have enough of a say in the process this year, and threatened to hold up the bonding bill late Saturday if they did not have a greater say in policies.

"Bonding is still in play," House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring said. A three-fifths majority vote is required for the state to borrow money with a bonding bill, so DFLers need some Republican votes to pass the bill.

"Everything is still at risk, because we have been completely shut out of the process," Demuth said.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, criticized the approach of withholding votes on a bonding bill.

"It is a path that is full of failure when people tie unrelated things to the passage of a bonding bill," Hortman said.

She said Sunday morning that her party had a "responsibility to govern."

"While we are willing to bend over backwards to be as bipartisan as we can, we have values and an agenda we were elected on."

Hortman said the House had so far avoided cutting off debate, even after hours of discussion over the last week on bills such as those banning junk fees, but suggested it would be possible. She said she saw more delays in the Senate, especially since the arrest of Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, on felony burglary charges.

"At a certain point in time, when the Senate experienced some unexpected events, the Senate GOP decided they were entitled to co-govern," Hortman said. "The thing that concerns me about the Senate is the grotesque abuse of process by the senate GOP."

On Sunday morning, Senate DFL leaders moved to cut off debate during a discussion about cannabis regulations in an effort to move the many remaining bills more quickly. Republicans were outraged.

"We're going to spend more time doing this than actually doing bipartisan work," said Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said of the motion.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.