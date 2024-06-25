Legislative leaders must disclose emails about transgender school sports ban

As the legal challenge against Arizona's law barring transgender girls from competing in girls' sports proceeds in federal court, Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature have been ordered to produce emails related to the passage of that law.

In April 2023, the parents of two transgender girls filed a lawsuit challenging the 2022 law that barred trans girls from competing on girls' school sports teams, alleging it violated the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause, Title IX, the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. The lawsuit named Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne as a defendant in his official capacity, as well as the Arizona Interscholastic Association, The Gregory School, the Kyrene School District and Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes in her official capacity.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, and House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, were not named as defendants in the lawsuit but filed a motion to intervene to defend the ban after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, disqualified herself from defending it.

In March, attorneys for the plaintiffs filed a motion to compel Petersen and Toma to produce five documents they had withheld during the discovery process — emails to and from legislators related to the 2022 law. They argued the documents were "highly relevant" to their claims that the law was "discriminatory and violated the Constitution and multiple federal statutes."

Subject lines of the withheld emails included "Fw: Womens Sports Talking pts," "Save Women's Sports Act 2022 Talking Points" and "Re: SB 1165," according to court documents.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Zipps sided with the plaintiffs' attorneys and ordered Toma and Petersen to turn over the emails, after the court had privately reviewed them. Toma and Petersen must also sit for depositions, Zipps wrote.

Zipps wrote that the emails might "shed light" on whether the Legislature acted within a "constitutionally permissible purpose" in enacting the law and were therefore relevant to the plaintiffs' claims that the law violated the equal protection clause.

The government "must establish that its sex-based classification is substantially related to an important government objective" to overcome the equal protection challenge, Zipps wrote.

Toma and Petersen "assert that the law is substantially related to ‘redress(ing) past discrimination against women in athletics’ and ‘promot(ing) equality of athletic opportunity between the sexes’ in school sports," Zipps wrote. "Plaintiffs properly seek evidence in discovery to evaluate the support for the Intervenor-Defendants’ assertions."

One of Toma and Petersen's arguments for withholding the documents was that they were protected from disclosure due to legislative privilege, a "qualified privilege that shields legislators from the compulsory evidentiary process," Zipps wrote. But Zipps ruled that Toma and Petersen had waived their legislative privilege by "voluntarily participating in this lawsuit and putting their intent at issue."

In response to Zipps' order, Toma and Petersen requested the court grant a stay pending an appeal.

According to court documents, Toma and Petersen had stated that if the court granted the plaintiffs' motion to compel, they would seek to depose plaintiffs Jane Doe and Megan Roe, the two transgender girls whose parents filed the lawsuit and who are unnamed in court documents.

The plaintiffs then filed a motion for a protective order requesting the court prevent Toma and Petersen from deposing the girls or set reasonable limits on their depositions.

In a decision issued Thursday, Zipps wrote that Toma and Petersen could depose the two transgender girls, with limitations. They couldn't question the girls about the "legitimacy or the appropriateness" of their medical or mental health treatment; they couldn't ask them any questions "regarding sexual abuse, assault, or misconduct," and they could reference their medical records or letters from mental health providers "only to the extent that it is necessary to confirm or clarify the record," she wrote.

On Friday, Zipps also denied Toma and Petersen's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

In July 2023, Zipps issued a preliminary injunction allowing the two girls to play girls' sports as the case proceeded.

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AZ lawmakers must disclose emails about transgender school sports ban