Legislative audit meetings discuss findings in Lonoke County, arrest made by ag office

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – An audit in Lonoke County raised eyebrows Thursday.

The findings, presented at a legislative audit committee meeting Thursday. The committee discussed three main findings, one of which is in correlation to a recent arrest in Lonoke County made by the attorney general’s office.

Tim Jones, deputy legislative auditor, opened the discussions of Lonoke County findings with the steps they’ve taken.

“This report has been referred to the prosecuting attorney and the attorney general,” Jones said.

A legislative audit meeting discussing findings from across Arkansas. Legislators taking particular interest in one set of findings in Lonoke County.

According to the audit report, a road fund disbursement review revealed nine duplicate payments totaling more than 132,679 dollars from 2019 to 2021, which was paid to a company that is contracted to mow for the county, Bruno’s Right Away mowing.

“We are in the middle of this, not in the beginning or end of this,” state senator Mark Johnson said when addressing the committee about the issue.

The public integrity office for the Arkansas attorney general has an ongoing investigation into the matter.

According to the ag on June 7, Nathan Pruss, owner of Right Away Mowing was arrested on one count of theft of property.

The attorney general said in a statement, “This arrest is the first in the matter of an alleged double payment to Pruss for mowing services performed for Lonoke County in June of 2021.”

County judge Doug Erwin says, while Pruss did do the work, there are question surrounding what work he did and what he submitted.

“This guy would mow the same set of roads and it was the exact same set of roads, so he would submit, instead of putting another invoice number on the top,” Erwin said, “it was the same invoice, but it was for two different, in some cases 3, 4,5 times a year.”

The judge was asked if they have procedures in place now to keep that from happening again. The judge said they have a system to better keep track.

“I believe wholeheartedly that the gentlemen did the work, that they did the work they paid for,” Erwin said.

The county judge told the committee that Pruss is still doing the job. We reached out to his office for further comment about the audit and he was unavailable. Meanwhile, the committee decided to defer further comment or questions about the audit to next month.

