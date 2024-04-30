Legislation to require gas alarms in Illinois gains support

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — It’s a new push that could affect homeowners across Illinois.

If passed into law, the state’s Fuel Gas Detector Act would require gas alarms to be installed inside buildings.

Similar legislation is also being considered in other states.

The purpose is to protect against gas explosions, which have increased in number and can destroy property and cause serious injuries.

In cities such as Chicago, which has aging infrastructure, proponents of Senate Bill 1161 say this legislation could potentially save lives.

“We treat so many other hazards in our home. Why would we let this one go?” said state Sen. Craig Wilcox, a Republican from Woodstock, who supports the legislation.

The Bosowski family knows firsthand how dangerous gas explosions can be. Last October, a crew working on their block in Woodstock, unknowingly hit a gas line.

It caused gas to leak inside their home, they say, eventually causing an explosion so massive that it damaged 20 nearby structures.

Luckily, they were not home at the time and were not injured.

If they had been home and had a gas alarm, it could have alerted them about the leak.

Last year, there were at least 10 explosions in Illinois.

WGN Investigates also looked at data from the State Fire Marshall.

Since 2019 – fire departments in Illinois either extinguished or investigated 168 scenes linked to a natural gas call.

“The majority of the time [the leak] is quickly mitigated,” said Woodstock Fire Chief Brendan Parker.

But as the Bosowski family can attest, it can turn into something more serious.

Months later, their home has still not been rebuilt.

“We had just gotten started on everything and we are back to square zero,” said Savi Bosowski.

Still struggling with how to pay for all they lost, they have started a GoFundMe page.

