Legislation to legalize skill games heads to Gov. Youngkin’s desk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Skill games are once again on their way to becoming legal in the Commonwealth.

On Friday lawmakers passed legislation that would legalize the slot-like betting machines, which were banned late last year.

Plugs pulled on skill games in Virginia

The bill, which now heads to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk, would tax and regulate the games. They previously operated in a gray area of the law.

With Youngkin’s approval, the arcade-style games would be taxed at a 25% rate, require players to be at least 21 and cap the number of games to four at ABC-licensed retail establishments and 10 at truck stops. Localities would not be able to ban the games. The machines would also need to have an “accounting system” to ensure oversight of receipts and taxes.

10 On Your Side spoke with Boyd Melchor of Kelly’s Tavern late last year as he counted down the days when he’d have to pull the plug on the machines.

Local business owners react to skilled game ban

On Friday Melchor sent us the following statement regarding the legislation:

“Although it’s not exactly what we wanted, it’s a great move in the right direction for small Mom and Pop businesses throughout Virginia and gives us a fair playing field. We now leave it up to Governor Youngkin who I am sure will do the right thing and that is stand up for small businesses throughout Virginia.”

Virginia ABC would initially regulate the machines, then the Virginia Lottery would take over.

