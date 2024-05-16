Legislation breaks down barriers for homeless and foster youth

May 15—WASHINGTON, D.C. — In honor of National Foster Care Month, U.S. Reps. Erin Houchin (R-IN) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA), along with U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), and Mike Braun (R-IN), recently reintroduced the Higher Education Access and Success for Homeless and Foster Youth Act to remove barriers to higher education for homeless and foster youth and help ensure they can pursue a higher education and get the support they need to thrive.

"Every child in America deserves access to a good education, and that doesn't have to stop with high school. For students overcoming obstacles like homelessness or foster care, the chance to pursue higher education can be the difference maker in finally breaking the cycle of poverty," Houchin said. "As a former child services worker, I am proud to sponsor the bipartisan Higher Education Access and Success for Homeless and Foster Youth Act, and I call upon Congress to pass this important legislation. As homelessness reaches a record high, this is America's opportunity to contend on behalf of kids who have shown resilience in the face of adversity."

"A higher education should be within reach for every student—but the barriers for homeless and foster youth can be especially high, and it's critical we get these students the support they need to help make their dreams of going to college a reality," Murray sid. "As the homelessness crisis worsens—with more students and young people struggling without stable housing and support—our legislation will remove barriers and help provide more stability for homeless and foster youth, so they can pursue a higher education and thrive. This bipartisan bill takes common sense steps to support some of our most vulnerable students, and I will keep pushing alongside my colleagues to get it signed into law."

"I am proud to introduce this essential legislation in the House, which will even the playing field for homeless and foster youth seeking higher education and ensure that these youth are supported once enrolled," Kamlager-Dove said. "We know that education is key to success, stability, and financial security, making it all the more important for homeless and foster youth to have both access to higher education and the resources they need to succeed. As a Representative of Los Angeles County—home to over 30,000 foster youth—I will always champion our most vulnerable young people through my work in Congress. I would like to thank my colleagues Rep. Houchin, Senator Murray, and Senator Braun for their tireless work on behalf of our nation's homeless and foster youth."

In 2023, the number of families staying in homeless shelters and those who were visibly unsheltered increased by 16%, and homelessness nationwide jumped to a record level. More than 1.2 million students in public schools across the country are experiencing homelessness.

The Higher Education Access and Success for Homeless and Foster Youth Act of 2024 requires colleges and universities to take steps to improve outreach to and support for homeless and foster youth, prioritizes homeless and foster youth for Federal Work Study opportunities, provides in-state tuition rates for students who haven't had stable residency, and improves data collection and reporting to better reach and serve homeless and foster youth—among other steps.

Prior versions of the legislation proposed a number of critical improvements to the financial aid process for homeless and foster youth, which were subsequently enacted into law as part of the FAFSA Simplification Act that Senator Murray co-authored.

