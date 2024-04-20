Can you legally drive a riding lawn mower on Missouri roads?

ST. LOUIS – You may have a friend who likes to take a spin down the road on a riding lawn mower. Well, they may want to think twice about that. Most lawn mowers are not street legal in Missouri or any other state. That is, unless they have the proper safety features.

It is not legal to drive your lawn mower on Missouri highways, but the state does define a lawn mower as a motor vehicle. Lawn mowers are purpose-built for grass cutting and lack essential safety features. Street-legal vehicles must be equipped with headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signal lights, hazard lights, reverse lights, license plate lights, and a closed cover or hood over the engine compartment.

Lawn mowers typically fail to meet the minimum safety standards required for street legality. Driving a lawn mower on public roads could lead to a ticket and pose significant safety risks.

According to Missouri law 304.012, people driving their lawn mowers on recklessly could face charges of a class B misdemeanor, which could escalate to a class A misdemeanor if they are involved in an accident and found guilty.

