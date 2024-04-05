Legally Blonde set for unexpected TV spin-off

Legally Blonde is set to get an unexpected TV spin-off, with star Reese Witherspoon on board.

The original 2001 film starred the actress as sorority girl Elle Woods who goes to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, with the sequel released in 2003.

Now Deadline has reported that Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine are behind a spin-off TV series inspired by the film franchise that is in development at Amazon MGM Studios.

The premise is currently being kept under wraps, but Witherspoon is on board as an executive producer, and the show is being written by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the developers and executive producers of Gossip Girl.

There are also reports that Hello Sunshine and Amazon are looking to expand the Legally Blonde universe further, with a second spin-off series also currently in the idea stages.

As well as the TV news, a third Legally Blonde film, written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, has been in the works for several years.

The project, which Witherspoon is starring in and producing, was announced back in 2018 and originally had a release date of May 2022, but it was delayed indefinitely.

In 2022, Kaling explained why, and said: "We don’t want to be responsible for ruining what’s basically Reese’s Avengers franchise.

"What is Elle Woods like at 42? Does she end up becoming all the things she wanted? How does that manifest in a grown woman?"

It is not known when this film will hit the big screen, but there have been further updates since, including Witherspoon revealing in 2023 that she wants Jennifer Coolidge to return to her iconic role as manicurist Paulette Bonafonté.

Coolidge has remained tight-lipped on whether she will be involved, but she did get some updates from her hairdresser, who is also the hairdresser for Kaling.

She said: "[The hairdresser] says Mindy’s very excited. So it seems like it’s happening."

Legally Blonde and its sequel are available to stream now on Prime Video.

