'How is this legal?': Tenant on month-to-month lease left short on options when landlord decides to renovate

Stacey Baker pictured April 10 at her apartment complex in Milwaukee. She is being forced out of her apartment, which she rented on a month-to-month lease.

When Stacey Baker, 57, saw a notice to vacate on the ground outside her apartment door in February, her thoughts spiraled through all the sudden bills she’d have to pay.

She would have about seven weeks to pack up her belongings, find her next apartment, hire movers, and scrounge up the funds to cover application fees and a security deposit for her next place.

“I don't make that kind of money,” Baker told Public Investigator. "I'm alone in the city. I will be on the street."

Baker is on a month-to-month lease. She said it is the only type of lease that her landlord — the real estate company Becovic — offered.

At the time, Baker figured the company relied on such leases to accommodate students from nearby Marquette University. She never imagined Becovic would tell her to leave the apartment where she has lived for a year and a half.

According to the notice delivered to Baker, Becovic is requiring tenants to leave so their units can be renovated.

Baker currently pays $700 for her one-bedroom apartment at 2435 West Wisconsin Avenue. The Becovic website lists renovated one-bedroom units in the same building for $1,000 to $1,200.

"How is this legal?" Baker asked.

Stacey Baker found a notice to vacate from her building management on the floor outside of her apartment in February.

Public Investigator spoke to housing advocates and legal experts about Baker's situation. They said that although a vacate notice can place month-to-month tenants like Baker in a tough financial spot, it’s perfectly legal. There’s not much renters can do to stop it.

In Wisconsin, landlords are legally required to give month-to-month tenants only a 28-day notice to vacate before the first of the following month, said attorney Nick Toman from the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee.

In Baker's case, Becovic gave her a 49-day notice and also returned her security deposit before the end of her rental period.

Representatives from Becovic referred questions about Baker's situation to property manager Kent Cory. Cory did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls.

The real estate company acquired Baker's building and 13 others within a mile of Marquette for $16.5 million in 2021 in a joint venture with a private equity firm. At the time, the two companies stated they planned to upgrade the units and increase rent "over time," according to a press release.

Baker, who does not own a car, said the situation is hard on her despite Becovic's concessions. This apartment is more than a home to her, she said. It's also where she works.

"If I don't have a home, I don't have a job," Baker said. "If they make me lose my job, that's a whole other nightmare."

Renters on month-to-month leases can be told to leave with short notice

Month-to-month leases are very common in Milwaukee, especially among low-income renters, said Maudwella Kirkendoll, chief operating officer for Community Advocates. He said many renters on month-to-month leases don't realize landlords can demand they vacate the property with only 28 days notice.

"We see it all the time," Kirkendoll said. "When they receive a 28-day notice they're in shock, and say, 'Well, I didn't do anything wrong, so I shouldn't be evicted.'"

Technically, a notice to vacate is not an eviction, which requires a court order. Instead, the landlord is simply ending the rental agreement. They do not have to ask permission from the courts to do so.

Although month-to-month leases can give renters flexibility, there are more disadvantages than advantages for most tenants, Kirkendoll said. Each month, landlords can change the terms of the rental agreement, which includes increasing the cost of rent. An unexpected vacate notice can send renters scrambling to find housing and get money to cover application fees, security deposits, and moving costs.

"Low-income renters find it extremely challenging," Kirkendoll said.

A 2023 Nerd Wallet survey found that 45% of U.S. adults can't cover a $1,000 emergency expense without having to go into debt.

Stacey Baker packs up her apartment complex on April 10 after receiving a notice to vacate.

The cost of rent has increased in Milwaukee since the pandemic, Kirkendoll added. He said much of the city, including areas with cheaper rent and more dilapidated homes, is charging rent above fair market value.

Due to limitations on U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants, Community Advocates can only offer financial assistance to renters who are income-qualified and have rent at or below the fair market value.

"Prior to COVID, we didn't have this challenge at all," Kirkendoll said. "We rarely ran across properties that were exceeding the fair market rate. It would primarily happen in the suburban areas outlying Milwaukee. Now it is across the board — the entire city and county."

More: Are you on a month-to-month lease in Wisconsin? Here's what to know

A bad reference raises a question of retaliation

Shortly after Baker received her vacate notice, she began going door to door in her building to encourage her neighbors to join the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union.

The organization has managed to convince a few landlords in the city to reverse vacate notices, according to Robert Penner, an organizer with the union.

In March, Baker was shocked when her application to rent a different apartment was denied by the new prospective landlord, Kinzie Realty Corporation.

When Baker emailed Kinzie Realty for an explanation, the company replied that a Becovic representative said Baker smoked, was late on four payments and let someone live with her who was not on the lease. A leasing agent with Kinzie Realty later confirmed to the Journal Sentinel that Baker's application was denied due to Becovic's poor reference.

Baker said the claims in the reference were partially false, and questioned whether it was in retaliation for unionizing tenants in her building.

Baker said she doesn't smoke. And although she admits she was late on four payments due to losing both parents and her job in a matter of months, Baker said she paid the late fee each time and kept the property manager updated.

After sending vacate notices to tenants of 2435 West Wisconsin Avenue, Becovic locked its office door and began requiring appointments.

As for the other person living with her, Baker assumes Becovic must be speaking about her adult son. She said he moved in with her at the end of January, and she planned to add him to the lease. But when Baker received the notice to vacate on Feb. 9, she figured there wasn't a point.

The rejection gave Baker just two weeks to find another place to live.

"If you want me out by the 31st, you'd think it'd behoove you to make sure that went smooth, and instead, you put out a negative [reference]," she said.

In an email to Baker, building manager Tim Tauer acknowledged sending a reference to Kinzie Realty. But he told the Journal Sentinel on March 28 that he couldn’t share the details of the reference. He also denied Baker's allegation of retaliation.

“There's no reason to give a false statement,” Tauer said.

Toman, the attorney, said that even if Baker could prove that Tauer lied, a landlord making a false reference doesn't count as retaliatory conduct under Wisconsin state statute. Tenants in this situation have few options other than filing a personal injury claim or libel claim, he said.

"It's really hard to fight bad references," Toman said.

Penner, from the tenants union, criticized the system.

“It's not okay to have a housing system like this that affords all of this power to landlords to allow them to make these arbitrary, selfish decisions,” Penner said.

A lesson learned

In the meantime, Baker has continued to hunt for another place to live while organizing tenants in her building.

On March 22, Baker and other tenants delivered a letter to the Becovic office demanding it retract the vacate notices and give tenants the option of a yearly lease, among other demands. Becovic did not respond, they said.

A few weeks later, a new wave of tenants received notices to vacate, according to Penner. He said about five tenants have to find a new place to live, making neighbors uneasy about who's next.

Penner said Becovic should have been more honest with tenants about its renovation plans, especially those who have only been living in the building for a few months. He believes Becovic could have made more of an effort to avoid displacing renters and make renovations while the tenant still lived in the unit.

Baker's notice from Becovic said renovations in her unit were scheduled to start April 1, the day after her vacate date.

"They don't really treat people like people," Penner said. "They just treat them like numbers."

After spending about $200 on application fees for nine apartments, Baker was finally approved for an apartment on April 10. Cory completed her reference this time around rather than Tauer, according to text messages Baker shared with Public Investigator.

Although she is still upset about her experience with Becovic, she is moving on.

This time, she said, her lease is for a year.

"No way I'm doing a month-to-month lease again," Baker said.

Gina Castro is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be reached at gcastro@gannett.com.

About Public Investigator

Public investigator logo

Government corruption. Corporate wrongdoing. Consumer complaints. Medical scams. Public Investigator is a new initiative of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its sister newsrooms across Wisconsin. Our team wants to hear your tips, chase the leads and uncover the truth. We'll investigate anywhere in Wisconsin. Send your tips to watchdog@journalsentinel.com or call 414-319-9061. You can also submit tips at jsonline.com/tips.

