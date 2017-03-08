What legal pundits are saying about the new travel ban order

President Donald Trump’s second executive order restricting immigration from six Middle Eastern countries is getting extreme vetting – at least in the legal community. Here’s a roundup of what scholars and pundits are saying about the revised order and its prospects in court.

The new executive order, called Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States, replaces an order issued on January 27 that caused confusion and led to a national injunction in federal court. At least several court cases involving the first order are still active and it remains to be seen how the courts will handle the second executive order.

In previous weeks, President Trump said his second executive order would be tailored to satisfy concerns raised in federal court that led a Seattle-based federal judge to issue a national temporary restraining order and a Virginia-based federal judge to grant a local injunction.

The new executive order adds more classes of people directly exempt from temporary immigration bans, provides for case-by-case waivers and gives people affected by the ban 10 days’ notice before the ban’s provisions go into effect on March 16. The order also recognizes that all green-card holders, dual citizens and current valid visa holders are exempt from the travel ban, and Syrian nationals are included in a 120-day refugee ban.

It is also clear that the new order was written to counter arguments in several federal courts that the original ban’s intent was to target Muslim-majority countries. But the six countries targeted in the new order are all Muslim-majority nations.

Here’s a quick look at opinions from parties in the cases and some legal experts on both sides of the issue.

Washington state (which sued and won in round one in the Ninth Circuit)

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is evaluating the new order but also claimed victory on Monday after noting that Trump tweeted out that federal government would see Ferguson in court. “It bears pointing out that the administration since that tweet has done everything in its power to avoid seeing anyone in court. … There is a reason for that: The president was essentially afraid to see us in court because he knew he would lose again.”

The Justice Department

“The Department of Justice believes that this executive order, just as the first, is a lawful and proper exercise of presidential authority. This Department of Justice will defend and enforce lawful orders of the President consistent with core principles of our Constitution. The executive is empowered under the Constitution and by Congress to make national security judgments and to enforce our immigration policies in order to safeguard the American public,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The ACLU (which is fighting the order in court)

“The Trump administration has conceded that its original Muslim ban was indefensible. Unfortunately, it has replaced it with a scaled-back version that shares the same fatal flaws. The only way to actually fix the Muslim ban is not to have a Muslim ban. Instead, President Trump has recommitted himself to religious discrimination, and he can expect continued disapproval from both the courts and the people,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

Mark Krikorian, Center for Immigration Studies

“The whole executive order is a temporary measure. You can make policy arguments against it. I don’t think the specifics are nearly as important as the broader question, which is, do the people’s elected representatives get to decide who comes into the United States, or do judges get to decide on their own,” said Krikorian on public radio. He also believes the list of countries could be expanded. “This is all explicitly provided for by Congress, so that the President can exclude any class of foreigners from coming into the United States for any reason he wants. Judges are acting lawlessly if they are attempting to interfere with this, unless they are asserting that Congress acted unconstitutionally. That’s the only argument they can make, and no judge has made that argument.”