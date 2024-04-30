Legal outdoor alcohol consumption zone Downtown approved by Columbus City Council

A map of a planned Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for downtown Columbus approved by City Council on Monday, which would allow people to walk around carrying alcoholic beverages in specially purchased cups in public.

Adults 21 years of age and over will be legally able to walk around Downtown and parts of Franklinton while openly carrying one container of alcohol in special cups sold by a participating vendor under a plan approved Monday by Columbus City Council.

The plan will take effect after Mayor Andrew Ginther's signs the ordinance and the state grants its approval.

A host of central Ohio communities have created a "Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area," or DORA, the last couple years using a 2015 change to the state open-container law.

DORAs are used across the state "to increase pedestrian activity, local commercial activity, enhance outdoor dining, and activate areas that have walkability and green space but lack attractions," said City Councilmember Nick Bankston. "While many of our suburban neighbors have established DORAs, there's only one currently in the city of Columbus," which is located in the Arena District and limited to days there are events at a sporting venue.

By contrast, the new Downtown DORA will be operational seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"Patrons will then be legally allowed to depart the establishment or site where the beverage was purchased and move freely around within the DORA with that beverage," according to the ordinance. "The designated eco-friendly containers or labels will be provided by the (participating establishments) or other approved outdoor vendors, such as for special events."

The proposed DORA zone does not include any part of the Short North, the city's main tavern and restaurant district, where Ginther last spring asked businesses to voluntarily close early on weekends following consecutive incidents of gun violence that turned deadly and chaotic.

The DORA must be reviewed every five years to examine if it should be renewed.

