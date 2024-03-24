Is it legal for motorcyclists to drive between cars in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Driving in Florida, especially on the highway, can be a dicey experience. Between the vast amounts of tourists on the roads, crazy drivers, and motorcyclists, it’s best to keep an eye out on the road.

But what if a motorcyclist speeds in between you and another car? Is this allowed?

In some states, it’s not unusual for motorcyclists to drive in between cars or “lane splitting,” but in the Sunshine State, this action is against the law.

Florida Statue 316.209 prohibits motorcyclists from lane splitting, stating, “No person shall operate a motorcycle between lanes of traffic or between adjacent lines or rows of vehicles.”

Click Orlando’s traffic safety expert and former Florida Highway Patrolman Steve Montiero said no motorcyclist can “split lanes in any capacity unless instructed to do so by a law enforcement officer.”

Motorcyclists in California, however, are permitted to drive between vehicles as long as the biker does not exceed the speed limit.

Any motorcyclist caught splitting lanes in Florida can be fined and cited for careless or reckless driving. If the biker is involved in an accident, the rider may also be liable for any injuries or damages caused, according to the statute.

