Legal Marijuana Now loses major party status following Minnesota Supreme Court ruling

The Legal Marijuana Now Party will no longer be recognized by Minnesota as a major political party following a Friday ruling by the state Supreme Court.

Now the state is left with two major parties with automatic ballot access — the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican party. That’s down from four just two years ago.

Justices of the high court unanimously rejected an appeal from the pro-marijuana legalization party to stop a petition by the DFL to strip them of their major party status.

As a result of the ruling, Legal Marijuana Now will no longer be granted automatic ballot access, so their candidates will have to gather signatures in order to appear.

Court agrees party failed to meet standards

In their ruling, justices agreed with the DFL, who had argued the legalization party had failed to meet major party standards set by Minnesota law, including having a statewide central committee that’s ultimately under the control of a statewide convention — a new rule the state adopted last year.

“The LMNP has failed to articulate any burden, much less a severe burden, upon its associational rights that is specifically created by the requirements,” justices wrote in their opinion, rejecting the party’s claims the law violated its Constitutional rights.

The DFL filed a petition to strip LMNP’s major party status in February. Party leadership said they were pleased with the court’s decision to uphold a court referee’s March ruling in their favor.

“Major party status comes with major party responsibilities, and only the Minnesota DFL and Minnesota GOP have consistently met that standard,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a Friday statement.

New rules for major party status

Legal Marijuana Now Party Chairman Dennis Schuller said the DFL was “frightened and trying to eliminate” his party, and alluded to a potential action in federal court.

Legal Marijuana Now became a minor party in 2014 and gained major party status in 2018. Another pro-legalization party, Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis Party, enjoyed major party status but lost it after failing to meet the 5% statewide vote threshold in 2022. Minnesota legalized marijuana in 2023.

Last year DFL and GOP lawmakers passed legislation to create new rules for major party status in Minnesota.

Opponents at the time, including former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who won as a third-party candidate in 1998, said the change would shut out alternative voices in state politics. The spiritual successor to Ventura’s Reform Party persists today as Minnesota’s Independence Alliance Party, albeit in a significantly diminished form.

Supporters said the changes would help combat electoral “shenanigans.” In the past, the GOP has been accused of backing “spoiler” candidates to siphon votes from Democrats, including those running for the legalization parties.

Since LMNP is no longer considered a major party, they will have to collect petition signatures during the candidate filing period between May 21 and June 4. The deadline for presidential candidates is Aug. 30.

Secretary of State Steve Simon’s office said the party will have to file notice that it no longer meets the requirements.

Legal Marijuana Now joins Grassroots – Legalize Cannabis, the Independence-Alliance Party and the Libertarian Party as the state’s fourth recognized minor political party.

