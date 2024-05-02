Legal help center opens in city

May 2—CUMBERLAND — Individuals faced with legal challenges and few resources can now seek help in a one-stop legal aid help center in Cumberland.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held Wednesday for the new Court Help Access & Information Center located in the Allegany County Circuit Court annex building at 30 Washington St.

Numerous judges, attorneys, legal aides and court clerks were on hand for the event, including Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader of the Supreme Court of Maryland.

"This is the newest location for the network of help centers around the state," said Fader.

"The mission of the Maryland judiciary is to provide fair, effective and efficient justice for all," added Fader. "Laws and legal procedures can be confusing. An important part of that is to tend to the need of the self-represented as they navigate the courts."

The center offers referrals to lawyers, video chat, access to court forms and case research assistance without appointment or cost.

"The center has been open for business for a little under two months," said Allegany County Administrative Judge Jeffrey S. Getty. "It has already made an enormous difference in terms with the courts' interaction with self-represented litigants."

Along with four stations for signing paperwork or studying the numerous pamphlets available, the center has a dedicated area for kids with toys and games to give them activities while research is being conducted.

"The court is kind of an alien place and they throw all kinds of things at you," said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. "That is what an individual who walks into court who typically doesn't have counsel is facing. To try to bridge that gap these help centers have been a fantastic addition to the portfolio of justice."

"The Maryland Judiciary has long recognized that in order to truly deliver justice we must support those who appear before our courts without counsel," said Judy Rupp, state court administrator. "This is especially apparent in family law matters where resources for low-income Marylanders are particularly sparse due to the complex nature and time commitment required prior to cases."

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with walk-ins accepted.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.