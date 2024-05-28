Legal Experts Torch Donald Trump's Latest Legal Gripe

Lee Moran
Donald Trump’s latest rant about his hush money trial was slammed as nonsense on social media.

On Monday, the former president claimed the prosecution will have the upper hand in the case against him because it will summarize after his defense team in the upcoming closing arguments.

“Why is the corrupt government allowed to make the final argument in the case against me?” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee asked on his Truth Social platform.

“Why can’t the defense go last? Big advantage, very unfair. Witch hunt!” he added.

But as many legal experts and other pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), it’s pretty much standard practice in criminal trials:

