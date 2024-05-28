Legal Experts Torch Donald Trump's Latest Legal Gripe

Donald Trump’s latest rant about his hush money trial was slammed as nonsense on social media.

On Monday, the former president claimed the prosecution will have the upper hand in the case against him because it will summarize after his defense team in the upcoming closing arguments.

“Why is the corrupt government allowed to make the final argument in the case against me?” the presumptive GOP presidential nominee asked on his Truth Social platform.

“Why can’t the defense go last? Big advantage, very unfair. Witch hunt!” he added.

But as many legal experts and other pointed out on X (formerly Twitter), it’s pretty much standard practice in criminal trials:

Donald Trump learning in real time how trial procedures work in virtually every criminal court. Prosecutors typically get a rebuttal during closings because burden of proof lies with them, not defense. pic.twitter.com/0BQZ3ZWgsJ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 27, 2024

Ahead of closing arguments in Trump’s NY criminal case, let me just remind everyone that:

1. Defense goes first

2. Prosecution goes second

3. That’s the lawhttps://t.co/BNFHjQ0caOpic.twitter.com/zX7fLoXgY5 — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) May 28, 2024

Tell me you don’t know #howtrialswork without telling me you don’t know how trials work. https://t.co/Xbhi3Otd01 — MetalRabbit13 ❄️🧷🗽🌻 (@MetalRabbit13) May 28, 2024

someone needs to watch some Law & Order… https://t.co/LUAJ8fn1eo — Ben Kochman (@benkochman) May 28, 2024

From the NY rules of criminal procedure, 260.30:



8. At the conclusion of the evidence, the defendant may deliver a summation to the jury.

9. The people may then deliver a summation to the jury.



Trump just lies. Lies, lies, and damn lies. https://t.co/s4oQl3qZMZ — Atticus Finch (of Georgia) (@Atticus59914029) May 28, 2024

Interesting how in 77 years of his life Trump never once thought it was unfair that the prosecution gives the last closing in American criminal trials until the night before it affected him. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2024

Because the side with the burden of proof (in criminal cases, the prosecution) always goes last. This is true in every trial in every court in the US. So Trump is saying that every person who is in prison in this country is there unjustly - and presumably should be released? pic.twitter.com/2lzmeIdj5v — Leslie Mitchell (@Lesmitch529) May 28, 2024

The prosecution goes last because they have the burden of proof. This is standard practice.



Retweet so Americans won’t be deceived by this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/2Xv2nrR2Qb — Trump L’s (@Trump_Losses) May 28, 2024

Every impoverished defendant has had to follow the Constitution.

Every black defendant has had to follow the Constitution.

For some reason Trump believes he’s above the law.

The prosecution has the burden of proof and they get to go last, pic.twitter.com/KdDNNbBvaC — Sara Spector (@Miriam2626) May 28, 2024

I wonder if there’s ever been a person who occupied the presidency who was this ignorant about basic principles of our criminal justice system. Actually, I don’t wonder. https://t.co/vXi7pJ9BhV — Dr. Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) May 27, 2024

It's funny how many white collar defendants develop a sudden interest in criminal justice reform.



And btw - the answer is that because the state has the burden of proof, it gets the last word. https://t.co/WFWXauZYgE — Randall Eliason (@RDEliason) May 27, 2024

Related...