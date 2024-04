TechCrunch

Meta, hell-bent on catching up to rivals in the generative AI space, is spending billions on its own AI efforts. Meta unveiled the newest fruit of its chip dev efforts today, conspicuously a day after Intel announced its latest AI accelerator hardware. Called the "next-gen" Meta Training and Inference Accelerator (MTIA), the successor to last year's MTIA v1, the chip runs models including for ranking and recommending display ads on Meta's properties (e.g.