Is it legal to drive with headphones or earbuds in Illinois? Here’s what state law says

If you’ve ever considered popping in some earbuds while driving to listen to a podcast as your passengers listen to music, you may have wondered whether that’s technically legal to do in Illinois.

The Land of Lincoln has a variety of statutes related to distracted driving, including prohibiting texting while driving. Illinois state legislators have also introduced a bill aiming to institute fines against people who drive with pets in their lap, but the legislation has not passed.

Here’s what to know about Illinois state laws governing headphone use while driving.

Is it legal to drive with headphones in Illinois?

Illinois state law prohibits people from driving with a headset or earbuds, such as AirPods, in both ears, but motorists in the state may lawfully use a single-sided headset or one earbud.

The state law does not define allowed uses for the earbud, Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Robinson said in a recent email to the News-Democrat, so talking on the phone or listening to music is not prohibited so long as you keep one ear free. The relevant Illinois statute also provides exceptions for law enforcement personnel on duty, emergency medical services staff and fire service personnel.

Those who drive with a two-sided headset or both earbuds in and do not fall under the above categories for exceptions may be subject to a $164 fine.

Illinois State Police officials warn drivers even hands-free technology can be distracting and recommend motorists pull over before making calls.

With more Americans choosing to walk or cycle for work and exercise, the risk of fatal collisions rises. Drivers play a crucial role in ensuring safety by paying attention and respecting right-of-way laws. Let's all do our part to protect pedestrians and cyclists. @IDOT_Illinois pic.twitter.com/CK2Ii3AmwC — It's Not a Game Illinois (@itsnotagame_il) March 8, 2024

Distracted driving kills an average of nine people and injures more than 1,000 people in the U.S. every day, according to auto club AAA. Here are some tips to avoid distracted driving:

Consider storing your phone out of sight while driving to lessen temptation.

Safely pull over if you need to send a text or make a call.

If you have a passenger in the car, ask them to help you by looking at your directions, making calls or texting for you.

Say something if you are riding in a car with a distracted driver.

Avoid texting or calling people while you know they are driving.