Is it legal to have decals on your windshield in Wisconsin?

Have stickers on your windshield and ever wonder if that is legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided an answer to that question.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), stickers authorized by law are allowed four inches up from the bottom of the windshield. State park stickers or others issued by a government agency were mentioned as ones that are authorized by law.

Officials also linked to the Wisconsin statute 346.88 (3)(a) as well as Transportation rule 305.34 (6). Below is the quote from the statute:

No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, front side wings, side windows in the driver’s compartment or rear window of such vehicle other than a certificate or other sticker issued by order of a governmental agency. Such permitted sticker shall not cover more than 15 square inches of glass surface and shall be placed in the lower left-hand corner of the windshield; the left corner being on the driver’s left when seated behind the wheel. Wisconsin statute 346.88 (3)(a)

