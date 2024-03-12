Legal analyst: Cannon just “quickly” gave Trump’s lawyers extension to “reply to their own motions”

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday granted Donald Trump’s lawyers an extension to reply to their own motions in the former president’s classified documents case, MSNBC’s Lisa Rubin reports.

Trump’s lawyers on Monday cited Cannon’s slow pace in resolving the many pending motions they have submitted to request an extension to file reply briefs on their own motions to dismiss the case.

His lawyers argued to the Trump appointee that they cannot file some of their briefs until Cannon rules on their motion to compel discovery and noted that they have to be in court in New York for Trump’s Manhattan criminal case on the day the briefs are due.

Rubin noted that Trump asked Cannon to delay the deadline because of his Manhattan trial but hours later asked the judge in the New York case to adjourn the trial until after the Supreme Court rules on his presidential immunity appeal.

“The Special Counsel made Cannon aware of that inconvenient fact. No matter; Cannon still granted the request (and quickly),” Rubin tweeted, noting that Cannon gave Trump’s lawyers an extension “to reply to their own plethora of motions” despite “Trump’s lawyers talking out of both sides of their mouths.”

One of Trump’s proferred reasons for needing more time was his 3/25 trial date in NY. Hours later, however, he asked the NY trial judge to adjourn that trial until after the Supreme Court rules on his presidential immunity appeal. 2/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 12, 2024

Cannon set a hearing for Thursday on two of Trump’s motions to dismiss, including one that argues the Presidential Records Act gives him the right to deem some government records as personal.

"Nobody has ever claimed before the Presidential Records Act somehow immunizes them from criminal prosecution," Rubin said on MSNBC Tuesday, dismissing Trump’s argument.

"Donald Trump is dreaming," she said. "Again, his audience is Aileen Cannon who, what Donald Trump wants, she usually provides."