Legal advertisements for illegal drug in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the battle to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania continues in Harrisburg, one neighboring state is trying to entice Pennsylvania residents to cross state lines to get high.

Billboards advertising New Jersey dispensaries have now been popping up around the Poconos, but legal weed in one state isn’t legal in another.

Recreational marijuana is legal in many states, including New Jersey, but Pennsylvania isn’t one of them.

28/22 News learned about what could happen if you bring the drug over state lines.

While driving through the Poconos, you may have noticed the largest selection of marijuana in the state, but not in the state of Pennsylvania.

“Federally, marijuana is still a Schedule One drug, so it is still unlawful to transport it across state lines. Just because it’s advertised, doesn’t mean it’s legal,” said Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner.

Although advertising recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania is not a crime, possession of it is.

Even if you cross over to New Jersey to buy where it’s legalized, there could be criminal consequences.

“If someone were to go to New Jersey and obtain recreational marijuana and bring it, transport it across state lines into Pennsylvania, that is a misdemeanor crime in which an arrest could take place, fingerprints, processing, the whole uncomfortable experience of that,” Chief Wagner said.

The only way to legally smoke or possess the drug in Pennsylvania is with a medical marijuana card, but even that doesn’t give the green light to bring it over state lines.

“And even with that, it needs to fall under the regulations of the medical marijuana act in that it needs to be in its original dispensary packaging, things of that nature,” Chief Wagner added.

Keystone state residents are not the only ones who need to follow the rules, state visitors also need to adopt the Pennsylvania laws.

With the Poconos being one of the largest tourist spots in Pennsylvania, it’s common for out-of-towners coming from a legalized state to overlook Pennsylvania laws.

“Without a medical marijuana card, you cannot possess it. So I would recommend to leave it at home, otherwise, there can be criminal penalties and sanctions that again are uncomfortable. Nobody wants to be arrested,” Chief Wagner continued.

New legislation was recently proposed in Harrisburg to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania.

