Legacy, service of Vietnam War's 'heroic veterans' celebrated at Johnstown ceremony

Mar. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Stephanie Haines was a young child when the last American combat troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973.

She never thought seriously about joining the armed forces until she was 25.

Haines eventually entered active duty with the Army in 1996, beginning a career during which she also spent time in the Air Force. She served in multiple roles as an attorney in both branches before retiring in 2021.

Haines, now a federal judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, gained a deeper appreciation during her military career for the contributions made by veterans before her — including those who served in the Vietnam War.

She thanked them for their service Friday at Johnstown's annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day ceremony, held at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial downtown.

"It has so appropriately been said that the Vietnam War has a complicated legacy that casts long shadows," Haines said in her keynote address. "While the Vietnam War was a tumultuous period in our country's history, the legacy of its heroic veterans is vested in what you did and what you secured for every man and woman who served in a military uniform after you.

"What you did was courageously persevere through some of the most brutal conditions ever faced by Americans in war. And the enduring valor of our POWs demonstrated the most extraordinary bravery and integrity in the annals of military history."

The event was hosted by Veteran Community Initiatives, Conemaugh Valley Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364 and Disabled American Veterans Johnstown Chapter 2.

It included speeches, presentations, prayers, live music by The Three of Hearts Band and members of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, military rituals and a shared meal.

"I think it's been terrific," said Tom Haberkorn, president of the local Vietnam Veterans of America chapter. "We had a tremendous outpouring of people coming to the event. ... We know we're on the downhill side of our journey, but it's nice to get them out when they're still healthy enough to enjoy the camaraderie of other veterans within the community. It's been great."

This was the seventh year in which the local ceremony was held. March 29 was officially recognized as National Vietnam Veterans Day in 2017.

Vietnam War veteran Bob Eyer, the event's emcee, said it is "a day to give proper recognition to the men and women who returned home from that war and did not receive the proper welcome. But as you can see today, by your presence here today and by the ceremonies throughout the country, all that has changed now. Again, a belated welcome home."

The ceremony is one of the regular gatherings hosted by VCI. Others include Military Spouse Appreciation Day, the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award presentations and POW/MIA Recognition Day.

"This is one of our favorite ceremonies," VCI President Tom Caulfield said. "The turnout and the support of the veterans, the Vietnam-era veterans, is just absolutely amazing."