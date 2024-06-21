Left lane blocked after vehicle stuck in between guardrails on U.S. 35 in Greene County

The left lane is blocked after a crash on Eastbound U.S. 35 in Greene County early Friday morning.

Police and medics were dispatched just before 1:45 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on EB U.S. 35 between Interstate 675 and State Route 235.

ODOT cameras show a vehicle stuck in between the guardrails.

Beavercreek offices and medics have blocked the left lane.

We will continue to update this story.

Photo from: ODOT