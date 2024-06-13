Left lane blocked after semi crash on I-75 NB in Butler County

State troopers are investigating after a semi crash on Northbound Interstate 75 in Butler County Thursday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched just before 4:30 a.m. on initial reports of a crash on I-75 NB near State Route 129.

OHSP dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the left lane is blocked.

A semi is the only vehicle involved and no injuries are reported.

We will continue to provide updates.