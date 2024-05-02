Who left a hoax device on a bridge in Templeton? Police asking for the public's help

State and local law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who left an apparent hoax device on a bridge in Templeton this week.

The item, which was intentionally designed to resemble a destructive device, was planted on the Rt. 202 bridge near the Elm St. intersection sometime prior to Tuesday evening, according to officials assigned to the State Fire Marshall’s office.

The planting of the device over a railroad track was deliberate, according to officials.

A MassDOT Highway Division employee reported a possible explosive device on the bridge at about 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said. Officers with the Templeton Police Department responded to the scene and observed an item that resembled an explosive device.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help to determine who left a hoax device designed to look harmful on this bridge in Templeton.

“Investigators believe it was intentionally created to appear harmful,” said Jake Wark, public information officer with the state Department of Fire Services. “And that includes markings on it, wires protruding from it, and other aspects.”

Troopers assigned to the Bomb Squad and Fire Investigation Unit responded to the area to assess the device, render it safe if necessary, and support the investigation into its origin.

Bomb technician determined the device was not hazardous

After a visual inspection, a bomb technician donned the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and performed X-Ray diagnostics on the object. Based on the results, he then performed a manual examination and determined that its contents did not present a hazard.

The item was secured for further evidentiary testing. Officials have not released a photo of the device in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, according to Wark .

There was no hazard to the public, and anyone in the community who spots anything else suspicious was urged maintain a safe distance and contact law enforcement immediately, Wark said.

“You certainly don’t want to touch or interfere with or manipulate anything that appears to be a suspicious device,” he said.

Tipsters with information urged to notify authorities

Anyone with information on the item or the person who created and/or placed it is urged to contact Templeton police at 978-939-5638 or by texting TPDTIP to 847411. Tipsters may also contact the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit at 978-567-3310.

“Investigators are still hoping to speak to anyone who might have knowledge about the device,” Wark said.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Hoax device found on bridge over railroad in Templeton