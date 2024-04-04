Left in Disrepair: Abilene commercial structure could be torn down

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Board of Building Standards met to determine the next step for a large condemned factory on the west end of North 1st Street.

Several concerns have been raised over a building at 300 Wall Street that the City of Abilene has condemned. The structure used to be a manufacturing hub for one of the nation’s largest defense industry contractors, but it is now in disrepair.

Lockheed shut its doors at this facility almost 30 years ago, and since then, ownership has passed into many hands, with the latest one being put on notice for its condition. The building has long since been in operational captaincy, and in the years that it has sat dormant, the structure has suffered overall. With no one keeping tabs on the old factory, it has opened the doors for vagrants and vandals to take advantage of the structure.

Abilene becomes 1st in Texas to host anonymous program for parents to surrender infants: Safe Haven Baby Box

Beverly Lynn is an office manager for an adjacent business to the old factory and described the activity she saw at the abandoned structure.

“It’s using up our police resources to patrol a vacant building because there are people that live in there trespassing. There’s people that have been stealing copper. So, it’s just kind of a safety thing,” Lynn shared.

This issue was even sighted at the recent Board of Building Standards meeting, where research showed that prior to March 8th, 136 calls were logged for the Abilene Police Department alone for this property.

Cypress Street to begin improvement project mid-April, complete by December 2025

The only things known about the current owner of this property are that they reside in California and that the former registration for the business was ‘300 Wall Street LLC’. No name has been associated with the ownership, but it was revealed that the City of Abilene did inform them of the meeting to discuss the state of the structure. While the owner was not present at the meeting, the board confirmed that they received the notification and were aware that the meeting would take place.

Despite the owner not being present, the board ultimately decided to give the current owner a chance to refurbish the property and put it to use. They elected to initiate a 30/60/90 plan. This gives the current owner 30 days to develop a plan for the structure, 60 days to collect the permits required to complete that plan, and 90 days to begin construction toward that plan. If the current owner does not respond to the Board of Building Standards within 30 days with a proposed plan, the board could demolish the structures on the property.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.