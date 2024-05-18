Leesville Lake marina worker describes small 'tornadic waterspout' that hit area Friday

A small tornado touched down Friday afternoon at Leesville Lake in Carroll County, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado blew over part of Leesville Lake on Friday afternoon near the lake's South Fork Marina, according to a marina employee, who said Saturday that no one was hurt during the two-to-three minute encounter.

"A couple of docks were taken out, and there are boats everywhere," said the worker, noting that the marina's fleet of rental boats "took some hits."

The tornado also blew down some nearby trees.

"We're just trying to get things cleaned up (today)," said the employee who was at the marina Friday when the storm came through.

A post on the Leesville Lake Marinas Facebook page noted the facility is open Saturday.

"We're all counting our blessings that the damage is only material," the post also states. "Everyone is safe, and no injuries. With the help of some wonderful people, we were able to retrieve nearly everything that blew away."

The NWS said on its website that tornadic waterspouts are "simply tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water." They have the same characteristics as a typical tornado, the service said.

The tornado on Friday marked the 57th in Ohio so far this year.

